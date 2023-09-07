Two years ago, director Emma Seligman delivered an impressive debut with “Shiva Baby,” an uncomfortable comedy that cracked my list of the 10 best films of 2021.
Seligman is back for an encore with “Bottoms” – one of the wildest, most absurd teen comedies you will ever see.
Working from a screenplay she co-wrote with one of the co-stars Rachel Sennott (who also starred in “Shiva Baby”), Seligman shows she is a filmmaker to be reckoned with. This is a laugh out loud tale that dares to find laughs in some of the most cringe-worthy places, taking the teen comedy genre and spinning it on its head in a wildly creative fashion.
“Bottoms” tells the story of PJ (Sennott) and Josie (Ayo Edebiri) – longtime friends determined to make their senior years memorable and finally interact with their crushes, cheerleaders Isabel (Havana Rose Liu) and Brittany (Kaia Gerber).
After an incident with the school’s quarterback, and Isabel’s boyfriend, Jeff (Nicholas Galitzine), rumors begin to circulate that PJ and Josie spent the summer in juvenile hall.
PJ decides to make the most of those rumors, using them to start a female fight club with hopes of using the club as a means to get the school’s most popular girls to want to get involved with them romantically.
If you are thinking this concept is completely absurd, you would be correct. But in the hands of Seligman, it also works quite well. Seligman and Sennott’s script takes the typical horny teen trope and flips it on its head by changing the gender of the leads.
“Bottoms” isn’t afraid to find laughs in the darkest corners, a film that satires the genre it is a part of in a smart way. While watching “Bottoms,” I couldn’t help but think of the wonderful late 1980’s comedy “Heathers,” which used the same gung ho approach to comedy and created one of the most memorable films in the genre.
“Bottoms” does the same thing, and like its predecessor isn’t just laughing at its subjects – it understands them in a way that few films like it truly do. In “Bottoms,” we really get to know PJ and Josie and as a result really are invested in their journey.
That is in large part due to great work from the two leads. Sennott continues to prove she is a talented actress, but Edebiri is even better – in a star-making performance that gives the film its heart.
But perhaps the biggest surprise in “Bottoms” comes from former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch, who plays a teacher who the girls convince to be the school sponsor for the club.
Lynch nearly steals every scene he is in, an absolute riot as a dim-witted adult more concerned with his ongoing divorce than his students.
It’s the kind of out of the box casting decision that really exemplifies why “Bottoms” works so well.
On paper, nothing about “Bottoms” should work, but with Seligman and this talented cast willing to do whatever it takes, the film winds up being a generational teenage comedy that sets the bar high for future films in the genre.