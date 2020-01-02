It was an interesting 10 years at the movies.
The decade saw the full-blown rise of the Marvel Comic Universe, three more “Star Wars” films and the rise of several box office stars – including Louisville native Jennifer Lawrence.
There were a lot of great, memorable films released over the last decade. Narrowing it down to just 10 films was a difficult process, but after a lot of consideration (OK, just a little) here are the 10 films released in the last 10 years that stand out the most.
1. “Boyhood” (2014)
The best film of the 2010s was more than just a gimmick. It was a unique coming-of-age story from director Richard Linklater filmed over 12 years for that once-in-a-generation experience.
2. “Eighth Grade” (2018)
Call it “Girlhood,” with writer/director Bo Burnham’s tale of a shy girl in her final week of middle school and another film that captures what it is like to grow up in the 21st century – a time capsule of 2018 that is for the awkward teen in all of us.
3. “Zero Dark Thirty” (2012)
Kathryn Bigelow’s follow-up to her Academy Award-winning “The Hurt Locker” about the decadelong CIA manhunt to locate, and eventually kill, Osama bin Laden was a superb political thriller – anchored by outstanding work from Jessica Chastain. The final 30 minutes, when the Navy SEAL team raids the compound that bin Laden inhabits, was as well-crafted and tense a sequence as any film in the decade.
4. “Winter’s Bone” (2010)
Writer/director Debra Granik’s haunting, yet beautiful drama about a 17-year-old girl living in the Ozark Mountains struggling to keep her family together was the film that was the breakout role for Lawrence. It was a grim portrait of a poverty-stricken family that was also an intriguing white-knuckle mystery.
5. “Carol” (2015)
There was a rhythmic beauty to director Todd Haynes’ film about a married woman (Cate Blanchett) in 1950s New York who strikes up a relationship with young female clerk (Rooney Mara) in a Manhattan department store. Haynes gives the story an almost dream-like, poetic quality with a strong use of colors and angles that demands the audience’s attention from the opening frame.
6. “The Social Network” (2010)
A film about the creation of Facebook provided perhaps the greatest screenplay of the decade – with director David Fincher and writer Aaron Sorkin crafting a sharp and engaging experience with dialogue that was captivating and full of humanity and humor.
7. “Moonlight” (2016)
It was writer/director Barry Jenkins’ masterpiece in terms of storytelling, following a young man through three distinct moments in his life. It’s a stirring portrait that still resonates three years later.
8. “Parasite” (2019)
Director Bong Joon-ho followed up the highly entertaining “Snowpiercer” with another wildly entertaining endeavor about a family of grifters who con their way into the home of one of South Korea’s wealthiest families.
9. “The Florida Project” (2017)
In another film that felt deeply personal, writer/director Sean Baker crafted a tale of people on the verge of homelessness living in motels on the outskirts of Disney World in Orlando as seen through the eyes of a 6-year-old girl.
10. “Mudbound” (2017)
Dee Rees’ sweeping epic of two families living on a Mississippi farm in the 1940s is old-school filmmaking – evoking memories of John Steinbeck.
