Review: 'Bullet Train' goes off the rails, but Pitt doesn't

This image released by Sony Pictures shows Brad Pitt (left) and Aaron Taylor-Johnson in a scene from "Bullet Train." 

 Scott Garfield/Sony Pictures via AP

If you’ve ever wondered what it would be like to see the Dude from “The Big Lebowski” as a hit man, then I have good news for you. The new action/thriller “Bullet Train” answers this question in a bloody good fashion.

Tags

Recommended for you