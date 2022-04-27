Nicolas Cage has found quite a niche in recent years with films that only accentuate his off-screen persona as some wild, over-the-top madman.
His latest film, “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent,” takes that persona to another level with Cage playing the role he was literally born to play – Nicolas Cage.
Yes, “Massive Talent” proves to be very meta – sometimes too meta for its own good – but Cage’s willingness to be the butt of the joke and wonderful work by co-star Pedro Pascal keep this afloat. It’s a one-joke premise that manages to milk every laugh possible out of the premise.
“Massive Talent” finds Cage near rock bottom both professionally and personally. The actor is desperately trying to get cast for what he thinks will be the role of a lifetime, while dealing with a strained relationship with his ex-wife Olivia (Sharon Horgan) and his teenage daughter Addy (Lily Mo Sheen).
As things fall apart, Cage decides it is time to retire from acting. But before retirement he agrees to one final “appearance” – the guest of honor at the birthday party of a reclusive billionaire named Javi (Pascal).
The awkward assignment turns into something else as Cage and Javi develop an unlikely friendship. But that friendship is put to the test when CIA agents (Tiffany Haddish and Ike Barinholtz) approach Cage – informing him that Javi is a suspected arms dealer.
“Massive Talent” is full of self referential moments with director and co-writer Tom Gormican peppering the film with callbacks from everything from “Con Air” and “Gone in 60 Seconds” to “Guarding Tess” and “Mandy.”
Sometimes “Massive Talent” tries a little too hard. A running joke with Cage interacting with his CGI younger self never works, bringing the film to a halt every time.
But for every joke that doesn’t work there are some absolutely inspired bits, including a delightful running joke involving “Paddington 2.”
Cage’s willingness to be the butt of the jokes goes a long way in making this work. He plays himself exactly the way fans have come to think of his persona in recent years – this crazy narcissist who is coasting on his reputation.
It also helps that Pascal proves to be the perfect comedic partner. Their chemistry makes up for most of the film’s shortcomings. This may be a Nicolas Cage film, but Pascal is just as memorable – the ying to Cage’s manic yang that gives “Massive Talent” the balance it needs to be more than just a one-joke film.