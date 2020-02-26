There have been numerous adaptations of Jack London's popular novel "The Call of the Wild," so another adaptation is not really material that you expect audiences to be clamoring for.
Yet here we are in 2020 with the latest incarnation – one of 20th Century Fox's first films under the Disney umbrella – featuring Harrison Ford and a CGI dog. It's kind of appropriate this "Call of the Wild" has Disney ties, because it feels like one of those old school live-action films that the studio churned out one after another in the '60s and '70s.
"Wild" follows a dog named Buck, who goes from a pampered life with a wealthy family to battling the elements in the Yukon – asked to be a sled dog.
Through a series of events, Buck crosses paths with John Thornton (Harrison Ford), a grizzled survivalist still grieving the death of his son. Man and dog immediately bond, with Thornton opting to set up camp with Buck deep in the Alaskan woods.
As the pair take off on their journey, their bond strengthens and Buck discovers he is capable of fending for himself.
With the dog experiencing lots of abuse from the people he meets along his journey, it isn't surprising that the studio opted to make Buck a CGI creation. It's a decision that I'll admit does seem weird at first, but as director Chris Sanders (who previously directed a trio of animated films including "Lilo & Stitch") and cinematographer Janusz Kaminski do such a wonderful job of bringing this story to life with such an exquisite look that it is easy to get lost in the story and accept the special effects.
Ford also makes the CGI dog easier to take, selling it with such conviction that you start to believe Buck actually exists.
There are a parade of familiar faces who also have moments with Buck, including Bradley Whitford as his first owner, Omar Sy as a mailman who takes in Buck for a short period and Dan Stevens as a wannabe prospector who blames the dog for his bad luck. None of the other cast members has the same chemistry with the dog as Ford, with their friendship giving the film its heart and soul.
It's an old school friendship that will play well for all – that rare 2020 release that has something for every member of the family.
