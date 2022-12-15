Film Review - Avatar: The Way of Water

This image released by 20th Century Studios shows Sam Worthington as Jake Sully in a scene from “Avatar: The Way of Water.”

 Courtesy 20th Century Studios

James Cameron has always been a filmmaker who likes to test the limits of his craft. Perhaps no film in his superb resumé best exemplifies this than his 2009 smash “Avatar” – which at the time became the highest grossing film of all time.

Tags

Recommended for you