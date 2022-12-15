James Cameron has always been a filmmaker who likes to test the limits of his craft. Perhaps no film in his superb resumé best exemplifies this than his 2009 smash “Avatar” – which at the time became the highest grossing film of all time.
After 13 years, fans finally get a chance to return to Pandora with “Avatar: The Way of Water.” Like the original, it is a big screen spectacle that excels in craftsmanship, so breathtaking that it is easy to forgive the film’s shortcomings (and there are plenty in the rather hefty 192 minute run time).
“Water” takes place more than a decade after the original with Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) now living on Pandora with his wife, Neytiri (Zoe Saldana); their two sons, Neteyam (Jamie Flatters) and Lo’ak (Britain Dalton) and daughter Tuk (Trinity Jo-Li Bliss). Jake and Neytiri are also the guardians of Kiri (Sigourney Weaver). She’s the offspring of Sigourney Weaver’s Dr. Grace Augustine from the original film.
Their peaceful existence is once again threatened when the humans return. At first, Jake leads a resistance against the humans, but eventually decides the best thing for his family is to relocate to a remote water community on the other side of Pandora, in hopes of starting over.
This brings new challenges with Jake’s family adjusting to the new environment, further complicated when the avatar Na’vi version of Colonel Miles Quaritch (Stephen Lang) arrives, determined to hunt down Jake.
That is about as much plot as you will get in a Cameron film, a basic good versus evil struggle that takes a back seat to the director’s keen visual eye. The spectacle of Pandora is once again on display, with Cameron using the water world to create some impressive visuals that make the most of IMAX and 3-D formatting.
This is a film best appreciated in a theater on the best premium screen available.
But sometimes Cameron is his own worst enemy. So fascinated with how much he has pushed the envelope that the film tends to get too wrapped up in the visuals, and the characters become a mere afterthought.
Cameron’s screenwriting still leaves something to be desired. With some of the dialogue rather clunky and at times unintentionally comical. There is also a subplot with one of the sons that really drags down the second hour (although to Cameron’s credit it does serve its purpose in the final act).
That final act is Cameron at his very best, an extended action sequence that rivals the sinking of the ship in “Titanic.” Cameron clearly saves the best for last in “Way of the Water” with a thrilling conclusion that also manages to have an emotional kick (one I wasn’t expecting).
The final act ends this sequel on the right note. Helping to make this a slightly better film than the original.
With two other “Avatar” films on the horizon, here is hoping that Cameron can continue to improve upon his strengths, while finding ways to eliminate the stuff that doesn’t work quite as well.