It's been almost 30 years since the release of "Candyman," a horror movie that played off urban legends in a fresh and exciting way.
The film spawned a couple of lackluster sequels but is now back with a reboot that captures some of the aura that made the first film a success, but it ultimately falls short with a final act that goes completely off the rails.
"Candyman" returns to the scene of the original film in Chicago, where the Cabrini towers are now loft apartments in a gentrified neighborhood.
Anthony (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) is an aspiring artist living with art dealer girlfriend Brianna (Teyonah Parris) in one of the apartments. Anthony is struggling to come up with a new piece for a show but gets inspiration when he meets a man from the neighborhood (Colman Domingo) who tells him about the legend of the Candyman and how his presence still haunts the area decades later.
The story becomes an obsession for Anthony, who begins to create art that centers on the folklore of the Candyman. The deeper Anthony gets into his latest work, the more weird things begin to happen around him – all possibly linked to the mysterious entity.
Director Nia DaCosta, who co-wrote the film with Jordan Peele, and Win Rosenfield do a really good job of creating a mood that permeates throughout the film – creating effective tension as the story unfolds.
The film does a nice job of tying this story with the plot from the original, with not just Easter eggs but intriguing connections that enhance this film's story to a point.
"Candyman" teases some deeper themes as well, such as exploring the history of gentrification, that adds to the tension and leaves the audience anticipating what is coming next.
But that anticipation quickly falls apart as "Candyman" relies more and more on standard horror film clichés. Yes, DaCosta creates some jump scares that are cool visually, but they really don't add up to much more than that.
It all builds to a twist in the final act that probably seemed fun on paper, but the execution just doesn't work. It leads to a finish that overstays its welcome and gets sillier and sillier the longer it goes.
The result is a "Candyman" reboot that has some interesting ideas, but not enough to warrant a return of this iconic horror character.