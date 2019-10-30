"Countdown" is painstakingly slow high-concept horror

It's Halloween, which means it's time for Hollywood studios to crank out any horror film they have available – regardless of the quality.
That's the case with "Countdown," a sort of high-tech variation on the "Final Destination" series that lacks the same energy that some of the better films in that series have had. "Countdown" is possibly a good idea, stretched into a painstakingly slow 90-minute film.
"Countdown" follows a young nurse named Quinn Harris (Elizabeth Lail) who downloads an app that is supposed to predict the exact moment you are going to die. While her other friends/co-workers receive word of long lives from the app, Quinn finds out she has three days to live.
Further complicating things for Quinn is the appearance of a mysterious figure, who looks a lot like the Grim Reaper, taunting her as her countdown winds down.
With the help of another app user with his time running out (Jordan Calloway) Quinn sets out to find a way to get rid of this figure and stop her countdown before it hits zero.
Admittedly, the concept of an app for your phone that tells you down to the second when you are going to die is something that on paper could be interesting. The problem with "Countdown," however, is writer/director Justin Dec really doesn't have much beyond the initial pitch – leaving the film with a lot of time to fill.
Dec does it with a lot of bizarre choices for subplots – including Quinn being harassed by her scummy supervisor (Peter Facinelli) and also being estranged from her family, convinced that her mother's recent death was her fault.
The screenplay does try to bring these plot threads into the main thread, but they still feel tacked on – especially in a film that lacks many truly suspenseful moments. The script also throws in some convoluted rules to just muddy the waters, but they really don't add much either.
Lail does the best she can with the material she is given. The only people given much to work with are Tom Segura as a brutally honest cellphone salesman and P.J. Byrne as a priest who takes a keen interest in the demon behind the app. They at least are given roles that provide a bit of comic relief and serve as a distraction to how dull everything is.
And there lies the problem with "Countdown," which wants to have the same kind of campiness that is represented in the best of the "Final Destination" franchise. No matter how hard it tries, it never can match the wit of "Final Destination," and definitely lacks in the scares.
