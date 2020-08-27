"David Copperfield" a delightful spin on Dickens tale

“The Personal History of David Copperfield” is an absolute delightful adaptation of the Charles Dickens classic.
The team responsible for “In the Loop” and “The Death of Stalin” (writer Simon Blackwell and director Armando Iannucci) has crafted another smart and engaging comedy that gets the most out of a fantastic cast. If ever there was a reason to return to theaters, this is it.
Dev Patel plays the title character, a 19th century writer who narrates his own story – his unhappy childhood and fight to gain social status in a society determined to keep him down. We get to meet the people who shaped David’s life – mentors and love interests – as he pursues his dreams.
Fans of “In the Loop” and “Death of Stalin” will be pleased to see Iannucci and Blackwell’s wry sense of humor peppered throughout “The Personal History of David Copperfield.” This isn’t your typical stuffy period piece. This is a film full of life and vibrant color with great work from cinematographer Zac Nicholson and beautiful set designs from Charlotte Dirickx. It’s a credit to Blackwell and Iannucci that they go outside the box a bit from their previous work but still maintain a high level of quality that shows versatility and range for the duo.
Like the previous two movies, they have a cast that is up to the lofty standards they have created.
Patel is smooth and relaxed as David, bringing a charm and likability to the character that makes him very easy to root for. He gets plenty of support – including “In the Loop” scene stealer Peter Capaldi as a fast-talking Mr. Micawber, Tilda Swinton as David’s eccentric aunt and Hugh Laurie as the gentleman who lives with David’s aunt.
But the biggest surprise – and laughs – comes from Morfydd Clark as David’s love interest Dora Spenlow. Clark’s comic timing as the well-meaning aloof young woman is magnificent and provides “David Copperfield” with a humorous touch I wasn’t expecting.
To say “David Copperfield” is a pleasant surprise is an understatement. This was a film I wasn’t expecting to enjoy so much. Then again, with Iannucci and Blackwell at the helm, I really shouldn’t be surprised. This is clearly a team that understands how to make people laugh, finding the humor in any situation.
