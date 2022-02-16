It's taking some time to finally get "Death on the Nile," the Agatha Christie adaptation and follow-up to "Murder on the Orient Express," to the big screen.
And while it is debatable if the final result was worth the wait, "Death on the Nile" does manage to at least satisfy fans of Christie and the murder mystery genre. Director Kenneth Branagh has once again crafted a solid thriller with a capable all-star cast that helps to make this a nice little two-hour diversion.
Sure it follows a basic, by-the-numbers formula but sometimes familiarity is not a bad thing.
In "Death on the Nile" we once again get to spend time with world famous detective Hercule Poirot (played by Branagh) who runs into his friend Bouc (Tom Bateman) and Bouc's mother (Annette Bening) while vacationing in Egypt.
Bouc introduces Poirot to newlyweds Linnet (Gal Gadot) and Simon (Armie Hammer) - on their honeymoon with a group of friends that include a doctor (Russell Brand), a musician (Sophie Okonedo) and her niece (Letitia Wright), and Simon's jilted ex (Emma Mackey) as an uninvited guest.
Linnet confides in Poirot that she fears for her safety. When a series of murders take place, everyone in the wedding party becomes a suspect - with Poirot determined to find the killer.
Going back 30 years to "Dead Again," Branagh has shown that he has a solid eye behind the camera when it comes to murder mystery. In "Death on the Nile" he brings the same steady veteran presence, crafting a film that doesn't try to do anything but deliver an effective murder mystery.
The cast is fine, with all but Branagh basically required to be human chess pieces that allow Poirot to do his thing. Branagh gets to have the showiest performance and you can clearly tell he has love for Poirot - and a lot of fun playing the character.
"Death on the Nile" is a beautiful film to watch with exceptional production design.
While the whodunnit may not be as much of a twist as some might hope, how the murders happen proves to be quite clever and investitive - providing "Death on the Nile" with a nice little payoff in the final act.
"Nile" likely won't bring in new fans to Christie or the murder mystery genre, but it has enough to deliver the goods for those who are already fans of either - or both. It's a fine follow-up to "Express" and the rare sequel that actually builds on the previous film.