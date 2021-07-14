There is a moment early in "Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain" where an interviewee asks director Morgan Neville the purpose of the film, a conversation that concludes with a casual mention of trying to find out why Bourdain was who he was.
Neville's film sets out to do just that, providing a glimpse into the enigmatic and unlikely celebrity who burst on the scene as a writer and eventual TV personality - a supernova who committed suicide in 2018.
Using archival footage and interviewing the people that knew him best, Neville crafts a film that showcases Bourdain's dynamic personality that made him a celebrity, but created demons that perhaps contributed to his untimely death.
In "Roadrunner" we get to see Bourdain's rise from unknown chef, to best selling author and ultimately the host of the several Travel Channel shows before eventually moving his show to CNN.
For most of the film Neville allows Bourdain to be the voice of his story, using Bourdain's words from his memoir and archival footage that captures private moments throughout his life. Neville then fills in the blanks, or as much as he possibly can, interviewing everyone from his ex-wife Ottavia Bourdain to the cast and crew from his travel show. In those moments "Roadrunner" becomes more about those closest to Bourdain coming to terms with the fact that perhaps they didn't know the man as well as they thought they did - still struggling to cope with his death.
This is a man who was clearly smart, articulate and a bit of a reluctant celebrity - a man who battled drug addiction, but continued to chase that high in other avenues. Neville proves to be the perfect filmmaker to tell Bourdain's story, bringing the same keen eye to this film as he did in his previous documentaries "Won't You Be My Neighbor?" and "20 Feet From Stardom."
Neville is more than just a filmmaker, he is a visual storyteller who can capture the essence of his subject matter. In "Roadrunner" he paints a fascinating, and at times heartbreaking, portrait of Bourdain.
The film may not have all the answers, but "Roadrunner" gives us a glimpse of who Bourdain was - while continuing to establish Neville as this generation's premiere documentary filmmaker.