Eddie Murphy is back in a big way in "Dolemite is My Name," the delightful bio picture from director Craig Brewer ("Hustle & Flow") that allows Murphy to showcase the talents that made him a huge star in the 1980s.
This is a very funny, but also endearing portrait of a man who just wanted to be a star – and was willing to do anything to reach that goal.
Murphy plays that man, Rudy Ray Moore, who in the early 1970s thought he could find stardom with a music career. When that door closed, Moore turned to stand-up – specifically a pimp-like character named Dolemite.
The Dolemite character takes off and Moore's career starts to thrive. But Moore soon realizes he can only go so far with stand-up and comic records, and comes up with the idea to make a feature-length film around Dolemite.
The result is pretty much the Blaxploitation version of "The Disaster Artist," a film so bad that it somehow became endearing to audiences and spawned a level of stardom that Moore only dreamed of.
"Dolemite" works so well because it finds the humor in the absurdity of Moore's story, but also understands how important his small movie became for the rise of urban cinema.
Moore may have been over his head at times, but he was a visionary ahead of his time. Murphy captures that essence, with a performance that is his best work since his heyday in the 1980s – yes, that includes "Dreamgirls." He's charming, funny, quick-witted, but also shows his softer side – especially in scenes with Da'Vine Joy Randolph as his partner in stand-up and eventual leading lady, Lady Reed.
Randolph provides "Dolemite" with some of its sweeter moments and is part of an outstanding stellar cast that includes Keegan Michael-Key, Craig Robinson, Mike Epps and Wesley Snipes.
For Snipes, this serves as a comeback of sorts, allowing the longtime actor to show some comic chops that we haven't seen from him in a while.
But it all comes back to Murphy, who is practically in every frame of the film. He brings "Dolemite" to life in superb fashion. For those of us who grew up with "Saturday Night Live" and "Beverly Hills Cop" Eddie Murphy, this is the film/role we've been waiting for.
For those who may not understand what all the fuss over Murphy was about, "Dolemite" shows it in a big way – making Murphy a star again in a movie that is a tender ode to anyone who ever wanted to be a star.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.