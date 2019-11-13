It’s hard to follow a masterpiece like “The Shining,” but “Doctor Sleep” manages to be a worthy sequel to the 1980 Stanley Kubrick classic.
Adapted from the Stephen King novel, “Doctor Sleep” embraces its roots and proves to be a worthy extension of the previous film – with director Mike Flanagan (who wrote the screenplay as well) borrowing from the late Kubrick to create an effectively moody thriller.
“Sleep” answers the question “How messed up would Danny Torrence be following the events at the Overlook Hotel?” and then some – as we find Danny (Ewan McGregor) now a drifter who has turned to alcohol to escape his past.
Danny settles in a small New Hampshire town, slowly turning his life around, when a young girl named Abra Stone (Kyliegh Curran) – who has the same gift of the shining that Danny possesses – reaches out to him.
Abra’s psychic abilities have drawn the attention of a cult led by a woman named Rose (Rebecca Ferguson) that finds children like Abra and use their powers as a means to live forever (or at least extend their lives by centuries).
With Abra now the target of this cult, Danny finds himself drawn back into the world he tried to escape – trying to help the girl harness her abilities while escaping the threat from these soul eaters.
It’s easy to tell that Flanagan is a huge fan of “The Shining” with his film paying homage to Kubrick’s work throughout his career. I counted at least four specific shots that either directly evoke memories of “The Shining” or another iconic image from Kubrick’s catalogue with Flanagan using that imagery quite well.
McGregor settles into the role well, capturing the constant struggle with his personal demons while embracing the gift he tried to walk away from. Curran is very good in her first feature film, while Ferguson provides the film with a perfect antagonist – a flower child-like leader who exhibits the perfect mix of sex appeal and danger.
Like “The Shining,” “Doctor Sleep” is a film that is about more than just ghosts and ghouls. This is a film with substance as much about fighting addictions and dealing with unspeakable trauma as it is about trying to give the audience scares and thrills.
And all these themes bring us back to the Overlook Hotel, for a final act that may not be as strong as the first half of the film – but does provide a bit of nostalgia for fans of “The Shining.”
As fun as those moments are, it is also a reminder that “The Shining” truly set the bar high when it comes to adapting Stephen King’s work for the big screen. “Doctor Sleep” may not be able to reach the level of its predecessor, but it’s a film that is still at the top of the line in King films.
