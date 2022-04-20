After breaking on the scene with "The Witch" and "The Lighthouse," director Robert Eggers swings for the fences with "The Northman."
While it's not a home run, it is still a very memorable experience – a sweeping bloody epic with hints of "Beowulf" and "Oedipus Rex" brought to life by Eggers' visual flair.
"The Northman" tells the story of Amleth (played as an adult by Alexander Skarsgård), the heir to a Viking kingdom.
When the film begins, Amleth is a young boy happily welcoming back his father the king (Ethan Hawke) from battle. But the kingdom is soon threatened from within as the king's brother Fjölnir (Claes Bang) stages a bloody coup to take the crown.
Amleth escapes but vows to return one day to get revenge for his father and save his mother (Nicole Kidman) from the grasps of his uncle. Years later, Amleth returns disguised as a slave, enlisting the help from a young woman named Olga (Anya Taylor-Joy).
Eggers co-wrote the film with Sjón, who penned last year's bizarre horror film "Lamb." You can see influences of both writers' previous work in "Northman" with crisp storytelling – a tale of revenge that may be familiar but feels fresh here.
The story works well with Eggers' direction, which takes his trademark visual style and pushes it to new heights with some very ambitious sequences that bring an epic feel.
Jarin Blaschke's cinematography is stunning, with some incredible looking moments and some superb production design that really brings it all to life in a thrilling manner.
Robin Carolan and Sebastian Gainsborough's score is just as compelling, almost becoming its own character as it pulsates throughout the film.
Skarsgård is fabulous and quite convincing as the film's antagonist, bringing the right tone of pent-up anger needed to make this character relatable. Kidman has fun in her role, and Taylor-Joy continues to establish herself as one of her generation's best actresses.
I will concede that "The Northman" might not be for everyone – a film that basks in the brutal bloodshed and old-school storytelling. Still, I was enthralled by the action throughout – a fan of the action of the whole vibe of the film.
If you are fan of old-school epic tales of revenge, then "The Northman" is the movie for you. It's a cinematic throwback that is a step forward for Eggers.