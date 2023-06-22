"Elemental," the latest from Pixar and Disney, brings a lot of — pardon the pun — elements that have served the animated studio well over the years.
It's a beautifully fleshed out world where all four elements — earth, fire, window and water — live together and it features a story that has something for all ages.
And while I found the film to be mostly entertaining, it's not quite up to the level of some of Pixar's finest. That's ultimately not a bad thing, because even at around mid-level for the studio it still manages to be a very entertaining experience.
In "Elemental" we meet Ember (voiced by Leah Lewis) the daughter of parents who immigrated to Element City to start a new life and operate a story in the Fire community.
Ember is in line to one day take the business from her father (voiced by Ronnie Del Carmen), but her temper keeps getting the best of her. When that temper causes a ruptured pipe in her father's shop she meets an inspector named Wade (voiced by Mamoudou Athie). He suspects the leak has come from a nearby canal and wants to shut down the shop to further his investigation.
Ember convinces him to let her help find the source of the water break. At first the duo don't mesh, but quickly become friends — and perhaps even more, much to the dismay of Ember.
"Elemental" was directed by Peter Sohn, who has said in interviews that the film is based on his own experiences of his parents immigrating from Korea. The back story of Ember and her father is certainly one that any audience can identify with, a plot point that could have easily been a familiar trope but manages to provide a nice emotional hook.
Ember and Wade's unlikely relationship is also familiar, yet charming — as close to a romantic comedy as we've seen from Disney/Pixar.
If the story has rather common drum beats, it is the visuals that really elevate "Elemental." Element City is a fully fleshed out, fully realized world much like the recent Disney film "Zootopia." You almost feel like "Elemental" requires a second viewing just to fully appreciate all the visual details.
There are certainly possibilities for further stories in this world beyond the characters we meet in "Elemental."
If the story had taken a little more chances I think "Elemental" could have hit that next level. As it is the film works fine for what it is — the perfect summer escape to the movies for the whole family.