The British spy franchise resumes with “The King’s Man,” the third in the “Kingsman” series.
Unlike the James Bond franchise that it spoofs, this series continues to slide after such a promising opening film. It’s starting to become clear that the success of the 2014 original has been a blessing and a curse, with writer/director Matthew Vaughn desperately trying to capture the formula that made that first film such a success but failing miserably.
“The King’s Man” is a prequel in the series – a reboot that establishes the origin of the secret spy organization. Mainly set in World War I, it tells the story of Orlando Oxford (Ralph Fiennes), trying to protect his son Conrad (Harris Dickinson) after the death of Oxford’s wife several years earlier.
Oxford has formed a secret network of spies comprised of service workers throughout the world, with the purpose of controlling the world’s political powers from the shadows.
This leads to battles with some of the most reputable men and women in the world, including Rasputin (Rhys Ifans). They are part of a network of villains determined to cause chaos throughout the world, with their leader a mystery throughout most of the film.
Ifans is perhaps the highlight of the film, playing Rasputin basically like an over-the-top cartoon character. It also leads to the action high point – a clever battle that comes as close to capturing the magic of the original as anything in this film or the last one.
But most of the film is just a pale comparison to the original – which remains a clever mix of action and violence that was a breath of fresh air when it was released in 2014. Vaughn helmed that as well as the sequel, which was a major disappointment when it was released in 2017, so the hope would be he learned from his mistakes from the second film.
Unfortunately, he doubles down on everything that didn’t work – trying way too hard to recapture the first film’s signature scene in the church. While that was a clever bloody ballet, the constant hyper-active violent sequences here are mainly misfires – loud and bloody with such oft-putting tone that it’s hard to take anything in “King’s Man” serious.
While this should be the end of the road for the franchise, a post-credits scene suggests that another film is on the horizon. It’s too bad because this series was clearly just a one-hit wonder, trying way too hard to recapture that magic one more time.