There is a moment in “Creed III” where Adonis Creed, played by Michael B. Jordan, is training in Los Angeles, with the sequence ending with Creed posing above the iconic Hollywood sign.
That moment serves as the perfect metaphor for this film, which abandons the grit from the previous two films for more polished commercialism. “Creed III” is a film that looks good, has some fleeting moments but never quite lives up to the previous two films.
It winds up being a disappointing entry in a franchise I’ve grown to expect more from.
“Creed III” begins with multiple sequences to set up the main story (pacing is one of the issues with the film). Basically Creed has settled into retirement and is now running his own gym with a stable of fighters he is now promoting (including Florian Munteanu back as Viktor Drago).
Creed gets a visit from childhood friend Damian (Jonathan Majors), a former boxer whose career was halted due to a long prison sentence. Creed agrees to help Damian get back on his feet, in part due to the guilt of being part of the reason why he went to prison.
The rekindled friendship gets tested when Damian reveals his true reason for returning – leading to Creed contemplating getting back into the ring for one more fight.
“Creed III” follows the same formula as the previous two films – using redemption as the driving force for the story. While the original was ultimately redemption for Rocky Balboa (the absence of Sylvester Stallone is sorely missed here) and “Creed II” was basically the redemption story for “Rocky IV” baddie Ivan Drago, this is the chance for Creed himself to come to terms with his past and move on with his life.
The story does some good things with Creed’s relationship with his wife (once again played by the delightful Tessa Thompson) and his hearing-impaired daughter (Mila Davis-Kent), as well as his past with Damian. The father/daughter story works best, although seeing Majors once again dominate the screen is a treat as well. It’s been an interesting month for Majors, who made a splash both at Sundance in “Magazine Dreams” and as Kang the Conqueror in the latest “Ant-Man” film.
Where “Creed III” ultimately falls short is with Jordan, who steps behind the camera for the first time. His direction leaves a lot to be desired with questionable decisions throughout (especially a go-for-broke style choice in the final fight that I felt really lessened the emotional impact of the moment).
Jordan’s direction left me cold, unattached from material that is really relying on that emotional investment. “Creed III” never reaches the heights it strives for. Sure, there is probably enough to satisfy the franchise’s fan base, but with a bit more focus, it could have lived up to the lofty standards set by its predecessors. Instead we get the “Rocky V” of the “Creed” franchise.