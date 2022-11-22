"Knives Out" was such a clever, star-studded ball of fun when it was released in 2019 it seemed destined to be in line for a second helping – and perhaps more.
The next chapter arrives in "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" with writer/director Rian Johnson once again creating an effortlessly entertaining homage to murder mysteries that centers around Daniel Craig's wonderful turn as the detective with the Foghorn Leghorn drawl Benoit Blanc.
"Glass Onion" finds Blanc at wits end, stuck at home in the midst of the 2020 pandemic unable to do what he does best – solve unbelievably complicated mysteries.
Blanc gets his chance to return to what he does best when he is invited to a remote Greek island by an eccentric billionaire named Miles Bron (Edward Norton) to take part in a yearly mystery game between Bron and some of his closest friends.
The guest list includes Claire (Kathryn Hahn), a governor at the start of her blossoming political career; social media influencer Duke (Dave Bautista); fashion designer and former model Birdie (Kate Hudson); scientist Lionel (Leslie Odom, Jr.) and Bron's former business partner Andi (Janelle Monáe). Blanc soon learns that these friendships are not what they seem on the surface, with bitterness and resentment the spark that could turn this until a real murder mystery.
Like its predecessor "Glass Onion" plays like a 21st century "Clue" (there is even a running joke acknowledging the classic board game), it's a complicated web of lies, deceit and red herrings that takes the audience on fun twists and turns.
It's a credit to Johnson's screenplay that the story remains complicated, but it is not to the point that it becomes too much to take or care about.
Johnson's direction once again uses a time-shifting narrative to keep the audience guessing – and keep the surprises coming.
The original "Knives Out" featured a cast with insanely fun chemistry that were all at the top of their respective games. "Glass Onion" may well top that with this group perhaps more entertaining than the original cast. Baustista, Hudson and Monáe are the standouts, but really everyone gets a chance to shine so its hard to single out. Everyone is just that good.
And then there is Craig, the wonderful center of all this wackiness. He settles back into Blanc quite nicely, giving the character even more eccentric layers that make the performance even more compelling (and hilarious).
The final scene teases more for Blanc, with a third film already in the works. This is a franchise that has a lot of promise – with "Glass Onion" an incredibly entertaining entry that manages to be just as good as the original, perhaps better.