The summer of product placement continues with “Gran Turismo,” a feature film version of the popular video game that is based on a wild true story about a gamer turned race car driver.
For the most part “Gran Turismo” cruises along just fine, but ultimately it can’t quite get to the finish line in large part due to some poor directorial decisions from Neil Blomkamp (the man behind “Chappie” and “District 9”). The director’s attempts at trying to spice things up visually only serve to cause the pacing to sputter – and lose the emotional impact that could have served as the film’s strength.
“Turismo” tells the story of Jann (Archie Madekwe), a young gamer in Wales who is an avid fan of the “Gran Turismo” video game. Jann dreams of being a race car driver, a dream that seems far-fetched until the motorsport division of Nissan announces a contest to find the next driver – using the video game to determine the contestants.
Jann earns his way into this newly established GT Academy, competing with nine other gamers to earn the right to race for Nissan. With former driver turned pit man Jack Salter (David Harbour) serving as the group’s mentor, Jann sets out to realize his dreams of racing.
The screenplay, credited to multiple people, borrows heavily from other successful films – ranging from “Top Gun” to “Rocky” – but does so in a way that doesn’t feel like a cheap imitation. There is a uniqueness to this familiar story, mainly coming from the relationship between Jann and Jack which is easily the strongest part of the film.
Harbour really shines as the failed driver turned teacher, but Madekwe is also very good with a performance that makes it easy for the audience to become emotionally invested in his journey. Their chemistry really works well, with the two actors effectively playing off each other and making this relationship feel honest and authentic.
Surprisingly “Turismo” is at its worst when it takes to the tracks. Blomkamp directs in a way that feels too distracting, almost like it was designed for an audience that suffers from ADHD. The races include moments where the video game is brought to life, which might please fans of the game but is just a huge distraction for everyone else.
Even the final race, which takes place at the 24 Hours Le Mans, is slickly overshot to the point of repetitiveness with one directorial decision so bad it completely undercuts the moment.
Perhaps if Blomkamp had chosen to be a little more straight-forward with his visual story telling, “Gran Turismo” could have worked. As it is, it proves to be a missed opportunity – a film that basically is middle of the road.