Watching “Guardians of the Galaxy: Volume 3,” there is a sense of finality, with the film feeling like the culmination of a story that began nine years ago.
If this is indeed the final chapter for “Guardians” (it is definitely the end of the road for director and co-writer James Gunn), then the franchise goes out with a bang.
The sense of finality adds an emotional element to the proceedings that raises the stakes a bit and makes “Volume 3” a slight improvement over the previous film, although not quite up to the high bar set by the 2014 original.
As the film opens, Gunn establishes this time it’s going to be a little different with Rocket Raccoon (voiced by Bradley Cooper) listening to Radiohead’s “Creep.” The song sets the perfect backdrop for what lies ahead for Rocket, who will take center stage in this story in a rather effective way.
Rocket and the rest of the guardians come under attack by Adam Warlock (Will Poulter), with the raccoon left near death.
That forces Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) and the rest of the team – Drax (Dave Bautista), Nebula (Karen Gillian), Groot (voiced by Vin Diesel) and Mantis (Pom Klementieff) – on a quest to find the High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji), a scientist with a God complex who played a major role in Rocket’s past.
We see that past unfold in flashbacks, some of the strongest moments in the film, while the quest to save Rocket unfolds in a linear story that takes place in the now.
That story also adds an emotional element with the Guardians forced to team up with Gamora (Zoe Saldana), revived after being killed by Thanos but still unable to remember her time with the crew or her relationship with Quill.
I’ll admit, Gunn and co-writers Dan Abney and Andy Lanning cram a lot into the film’s 150 minute run time, but for the most part it works because there is plenty for the audience to find an emotional investment in – especially with Rocket’s backstory.
The increased stakes work for the most part, with “Volume 3” able to find a depth that we haven’t seen before in the trilogy.
That doesn’t mean the film isn’t without its trademark humor. Bautista is still a hoot as Drax, although he’s not given as much to do as the previous films, and the addition of a talking dog voiced by Maria Bakalova provides a fun little running joke throughout “Volume 3.”
It all adds up to a fitting swan song for one of the most beloved groups in the Marvel Comics Universe. If this is truly the end, it’s been a fun and rather memorable ride.