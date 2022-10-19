It's been 44 years since Bowling Green's own John Carpenter introduced the world to Michael Myers in "Halloween."
The franchise is still going with "Halloween Ends" — billed as the final battle between Myers (James Jude Courtney) and the survivor of the first film Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis). If this truly is the last film (and honestly there is no real reason to think it will be other than Curtis saying in interviews she won't be returning) then the franchise doesn't go out with a bang, but a whimper. It's an unsatisfying send-off that will leave fans of the franchise frustrated by some odd creative decisions.
"Ends" picks up several years after the previous film with Laurie now living with her granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) working on her memoirs.
But Laurie is barely in the first half of the movie with the story shifting to a young man named Corey (Rohan Campbell) who is now ostracized by the town of Haddonfield for accidentally killing a young boy he was babysitting. (It's a convoluted backstory to open the film that just drags everything down).
Allyson and Corey strike up a romance, but as Corey continues to get bullied he starts to become more enraged — with the boiling point a chance meeting with a still alive Michael Myers (He's been living in the sewers for four years and apparently eating well in complete stealth mode).
This is the final film in the trilogy that writer/director David Gordon Green and co-writer Danny McBride envisioned from the start when their first "Halloween" film was released in 2018. It is easily the worst film in the trilogy — and maybe one of the worst in the series — with its meandering story and plot holes the size of craters.
It's also a frustrating bait and switch, with Laurie and Michael rarely on screen until the final act. It's about 20 minutes in a film that clocks in at nearly two hours, so even when that happens it is way too late to save the film.
Like its predecessor "Halloween Kills" this film tries to go a little deeper. Where "Kills" tried unsuccessfully to evolve into a social commentary about mob mentality, "Ends" has this hokey thread of the nature of evil.
Maybe my frustration comes from how much the original "Halloween" means to horror fans from Bowling Green. That will always be our horror film. "Halloween Ends" is a carved out pumpkin that is still sitting on the porch at Thanksgiving – a rotting pulp that no longer resembles what it once was.
It's all just a muddled mess that continues the downward trajectory of the series — making me long for the days when people mistakenly complained about the Michael Myers-less "Halloween III: Season of the Witch." Give me "Witch" over "Halloween Ends" — or the two films before it — any day of the week.