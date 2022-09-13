Hamm shines in "Fletch" reboot

It’s been more than two decades since Irwin M. “Fletch” Fletcher, the journalist turned amateur detective adapted from Greg McDonald’s popular novels, last appeared on the big screen.
Fletch’s return to film has not been easy – with several attempts to revive the franchise, including one by Kevin Smith, falling by the wayside.
The time has finally come with “Confess, Fletch,” which finds Jon Hamm stepping into the iconic role that Chevy Chase embodied in two films in the 1980s.
For fans of the films, the novels or even Chase’s work in the role, I’m happy to see this reboot gets it all right – especially Hamm. He settles into the role quite nicely, giving a fun performance that really elevates “Confess, Fletch” to another level.
“Confess, Fletch” finds Fletch agreeing to hunt down a stolen art collection for his Italian girlfriend, Angela (Lorenza Izzo). When Fletch is framed for murder during the investigation, he sets out to prove his innocence and find the real killer.
The list of suspects includes Angela’s stepmother (Marcia Gay Harden), an eccentric art dealer (Kyle MacLachlan) and a womanizer who has mysteriously disappeared (John Behlmann) with the police detective Monroe (Roy Woods Jr.) and his partner Grizz (Ayden Mayeri) hot on Fletch’s tail.
The film was directed by Greg Mottola, whose previous work includes “Superbad” and “Adventureland,” with Mottola and Zev Borrow’s screenplay working from McDonald’s novel. Mottola gives “Confess, Fletch” a very old-school noir feel with dialogue that crackles with wit and dry humor. Hamm proves to be the perfect choice to step into the role, giving the dialogue an extra layer that makes it work even more.
As Fletch tries to solve the mystery, which is actually kind of interesting, it allows Hamm a chance to play off these eccentric suspects with a certain charm that provides plenty of high points. But the film is at its best when Fletch is matching wits with Monroe and Grizz. Mayeri is an absolute discovery as Grizz, holding her own quite nicely with Hamm. Woods is outstanding as Monroe. The detective is a character that McDonald made into a spin-off series of novels. Woods is so good here that I would love to see the same thing happen to this character on film.
But it all comes back to Hamm, who feels like he has been playing this character for decades. He makes the iconic role his own and makes “Confess, Fletch” an absolute delight.
For a reboot that took so long to come to fruition, the final result is certainly worth the wait. Here’s hoping we don’t have to wait quite as long for Fletch’s next big screen adventure.