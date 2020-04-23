Editor’s note: With movie theaters closed because of the coronavirus pandemic, Micheal Compton’s reviews will focus on films available for streaming or on demand.
Playing Thor has made Chris Hemsworth a worldwide star, but the actor’s track record outside of the Marvel Comics Universe has been spotty at best.
Hemsworth gets a chance to show a darker, more intense side in the Netflix film “Extraction.” Working with a script from a familiar name in the Marvel Comics Universe – Joe Russo, who co-directed “Avengers: End Game” and “Avengers: Infinity War” – Hemsworth gets to channel his inner John Wick in this solid action flick.
Hemsworth plays Tyler Rake, a black-market mercenary who is as fearless as he is effective. When Ovi (Rudhraksh Jaiswal), the son of an imprisoned drug lord, is kidnapped by a rival drug lord (Randeep Hooda), Rake is called in to help with the extraction of Ovi from his kidnappers. The mission quickly gets complicated as Rake discovers there are a lot of people beyond the kidnappers eager to get their hands on the boy, forcing Rake and Ovi to go on the run in a city full of seedy criminal element.
“Extraction” reminded me of a couple of Hemsworth films – 2015’s “Blackhat,” where he played a hacker involved in international espionage, and 2018’s “12 Strong,” where he played a real-life Green Beret on a mission to take down the Taliban. Both of those films showed Hemsworth’s ability to carry an action film outside of the Marvel world, and “Extraction” strengthens that argument with Rake a damaged but deadly assassin.
The action sequences are solid with first-time feature film director Sam Hargrave – his previous credits were all shorts – staging some interested chases that feature John Wick-level bloodshed and body counts. Russo’s script, which was adapted from the graphic novel “Ciudad,” tries to add some elements outside the action, but the only thing that really works is the connection between Rake and Ovi – mainly because of the chemistry between Jaiswal and Hemsworth.
Because the rest of the plot threads don’t connect quite as effectively, a couple of supporting players – Golshifteh Farahani, as a former acquaintance of Rake who is leading the operation, and David Harbour, as a former colleague who Rake calls on for assistance – are underdeveloped because the script undercooks their respective roles.
That leaves all the heavy lifting to Hemsworth, who does a good job of carrying “Extraction.”
He is believable and really makes the audience invest in the mission, making “Extraction” an action film that doesn’t stray too far from familiar territory but is effective nonetheless.
