While “The Hitman’s Bodyguard” was a mild hit in 2017, there didn’t seem to be much groundswell for a sequel.
But here we are with “The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard,” a painful action comedy that lacks any subtlety, creativity or entertainment. It’s a by-the-numbers sequel that thinks the best way to cater to its audience is to give them more of the same – only louder.
The sequel picks up with Michael Bryce now a former bodyguard and in therapy after the events of the first film. Michael’s therapist convinces him to take a vacation and get away from his troubles, but the relaxing time is quickly interrupted when Sonia Kincaid (Salma Hayek), the wife of hitman Darius Kincaid (Samuel L. Jackson), shows up.
Darius has been kidnapped, and Sonia needs Michael to help her rescue him. It leads to a chain of events that eventually has the trio thrust in the middle of a plot to overthrow the world by a wealthy Greek tycoon named Aristotle Papadopolous (Antonio Banderas).
“Hitman” struggles from the opening frame with tone – playing jarring violence for laughs multiple times. Almost every joke lands with the type of thud that left my press screening silent throughout.
Director Patrick Hughes struggles with the pacing as well. The film starts at about an 11 and never lets up – with lots of screaming and bullets and loud noises paraded through to perhaps prevent the audience from realizing that nothing is really going on.
Reynolds can do this deadpan type of comedy in his sleep – and I’ll admit it is kind of fun to have him play off Hayek and Jackson – but the script gives them very little to work with.
And it’s not just the three leads who have their talents wasted by a bad script. Banderas isn’t given enough time to make his character more than just a stock villain, while an appearance by Morgan Freeman relies on a gimmick at first before settling into the kind of role that is so beneath the Academy Award-winning actor.
With all the beautiful locations in the film, I guess I really can’t fault the cast for agreeing to this tepid sequel.
Pressed to say something nice about “The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard,” I’ll say this: If you are a fan of the previous film, you will probably be fine with this sequel. If not, then there truly is nothing to see here.