"Home Team" should have stayed home

It almost seemed like perfect symmetry for Netflix when Sean Payton of the NFL’s New Orleans Saints announced his retirement from coaching last week.
The announcement served as built-in advertisement for the streaming service’s latest project with Adam Sandler’s production company, Happy Madison. That project, “Home Team,” is about Payton and the year he was suspended by the NFL for his role in the franchise paying bonuses for anyone who injured players on opposing teams.
Alas, any fans of the Saints, Payton, football or life in general will be disappointed by “Home Team,” which is basically just another retread of Sandler’s formula comedies under the guise of a story based on true events.
“Home Team” begins with some poorly CGI’d re-creations of New Orleans’ Super Bowl victory over the Indianapolis Colts before jumping to the alleged bounty gate that led to the NFL suspending Payton (played by longtime Sandler pal Kevin James in one of the weirdest casting decisions in recent memory).
While fighting to get his suspension overturned, Payton heads to a small Texas town to reconnect with his son Connor (Tait Blum). Connor plays for a middle school football team that struggles to compete despite the best efforts of its coach Troy Lambert (Troy Lautner)
Lambert approaches Payton about helping the team, with Payton agreeing to serve as offensive coordinator. The team takes a turn for the better thanks to Payton, but as it gets closer to a potential championship Payton’s win-at-all-costs demeanor threatens to destroy everything – including his rekindled relationship with Connor.
Payton really did spend his year away from the NFL helping his son’s team advance to the championship game in middle school football in Texas, but the way it all unfolds in “Home Team” you would never believe it.
Chris Titone and Keith Blum’s script throws every trope from the youth sports team comedy genre into the story, creating a half-baked cross between “Little Giants” and “The Bad News Bears.” It’s a bizarre comic misfire that serves more as a way for Sandler’s family and his buddies to make a few bucks. In addition to James, we get Rob Schneider in a completely unfunny role as Connor’s hippy stepdad, while Sandler’s wife and nephew have key roles in the film.
There is not one second in “Home Team” where you believe James could coach a youth football team, let alone pass as Payton – only adding to this whole dumpster fire of a comedy.
I would question why Payton or the NFL even allowed this to get made, but a cameo from Payton pretty much proves he’s on board with this fiasco. It’s not even worth your time as a bizarre curiosity.
This isn’t just the front-runner for worst film of 2022, it may well be the front-runner for the worst film of the 2020s.