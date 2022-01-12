Watching “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania,” the latest installment of the animated series, there is a sense of deja vu.
Sure, the characters are familiar since this is the fourth installment, but it’s the same spin on the story from previous films in the series that brings back the “We’ve done this before” feeling.
“Transformania” really plays like one last ride for a franchise that has definitely run its course.
This installment finds Dracula (voiced by Brian Hull, with Adam Sandberg bowing out after voicing the character in the previous three films) ready to retire and turn over control of his hotel to his daughter Mavis (voiced by Selena Gomez) and her human husband Johnny (voiced by Andy Samberg).
Just before he is set to make the announcement, Dracula has second thoughts and tells Johnny he can’t give them the hotel because Johnny isn’t a monster. Determined to fix the problem, Johnny seeks assistance from Van Helsing (voiced by Jim Gaffigan), whose latest invention is capable of transforming humans into monsters and vice versa.
A series of mishaps not only changes Johnny but transforms Dracula into an aging human – with many of Dracula’s friends also taking human form. Desperate to reverse the transformation, Johnny and Dracula set out on a quest to find a crystal that can change them back before they are stuck in this form permanently.
The transformations allow some chances for visual gags, although most of these chances are squandered. The most clever moment in the film has Frankenstein transformed into a buffed narcissist, but every gag is either uninspired or rehashed from the three previous films.
“Hotel Transylvania” goes back to way too many familiar wells – once again using the relationship between Dracula and Johnny as the central conflict. You would think by now they would at least learn to co-exist, but I guess in this world you have to have something to fuel a story (and justify another film).
When Sandler doesn’t even want to come back, that should tell you that your franchise is in trouble. (Sandler’s buddy Kevin James also backed out, making that red warning light flash even more). Full disclosure: I didn’t even realize Sandler wasn’t voicing Dracula while watching the film, so I guess that is praise for Hull’s impersonation of Sandler voicing Dracula.
Everyone involved just feels like they are going through the motions and are there for one more paycheck before it all comes to an end.
“Transformania” was originally scheduled to be released in theaters before Sony sold the rights to Amazon for its streaming service. That was probably a wise idea because outside of the target audience, I’m not sure this film could have found much of an audience.
If this indeed is the franchise’s swan song, it’s a shame it couldn’t have ended on a better note.