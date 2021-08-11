Aretha Franklin was a force of nature, a musical icon and activist who showed no bounds during a career that continued to evolve through nearly 60 years.
And there lies the problem with the new film based on her life, “Respect,” which is way too conventional for its subject matter.
Despite an absolutely stunning performance from Jennifer Hudson, “Respect” fails to hit the mark and turns into a film that is overstuffed and undercooked.
While Franklin’s career was so expansive, “Respect” chooses to hone in on her early days – beginning with her love for music at home to her rise in the music business, culminating in the recording of her 1972 gospel album “Amazing Grace.”
It becomes apparent from the early scenes that director Liesl Tommy and screenwriter Tracey Scott Wilson, working from a story by Callie Khouri, are content with hitting the high marks – even Franklin’s darker moments – without really providing any insight. The result is a film that at times feels like it was just taken from a Wikipedia page and not an actual script.
The film hints at sexual abuse as a young girl but never follows up on it. It briefly shows Franklin’s work with family friend Martin Luther King Jr. but doesn’t give it the time it probably deserved. It’s a bad sign when a film’s title cards at the end highlighting Franklin’s other accomplishments wind up being more interesting than about half the stuff in the film.
Instead of those moments, “Respect” spends the bulk of its time devoted to the music and her relationships with her father, C.L. Franklin (Forest Whitaker), and her first husband, Ted White (Marlon Wayans).
When those relationships take center stage “Respect” gets bogged down in conventional bio picture clichés – although Whitaker and Wayans are good enough in their respective roles to keep the audience invested.
But it’s when we get to see Franklin creating her music that “Respect” really soars. There are some great moments, including a jam session in Muscle Shoals, Ala., that really captures the essence of Franklin the musician and why she became such an icon.
Franklin publicly endorsed Hudson to play her before Franklin’s death, and you can see why when “Respect” sticks to the music – with Hudson channeling the singer in a way I’m not sure anyone else could.
Hudson not only nails the voice and the cadence of Franklin, she brings her to life in a way that is uncanny.
Even when the film has time shifts that drastically change Franklin’s character without a reasonable transition (in one sequence she goes from shy and timid in one scene to full-fledged diva the next), Hudson remains steady – with a performance that rivals her Academy Award-winning work in “Dreamgirls.”
It’s too bad that the rest of “Respect” can’t match the bar set by Hudson’s magnificent work. Hudson and Franklin certainly deserve a film more worthy of both of their enormous talents.