Harrison Ford is back for one more round in “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” the fifth film to feature the swashbuckling archaeologist and first since the 2008 installment “Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.”
Ford’s return for one more go around proves to be just good enough – a film that really embraces the nostalgia of the iconic character and delivers a story that will likely satisfying the franchise’s huge fan base.
“Dial of Destiny” begins with Indiana Jones (a much younger Ford thanks to de-aging technology) up to his trademark fedora hat in Nazis, trying to thwart off a group on a train full of priceless historic artifacts.
Jones and his cohort Basil Shaw (Toby Jones) manage to escape with part of a device known as the Antikythera – capable of altering time.
Flash forward to 1969 and Jones is now alone and about to retire from his position at a professor at a New York City school. Jones is visited by Basil’s daughter Helena (Phoebe Waller-Bridge), who is looking for the device and convinced that he can help her find it.
After initial reluctance, Jones takes off around the world with Helena trying to find the device before a former Nazi turned NASA scientist – a nemesis on the train years earlier – named Jürgen Voller (Mads Mikkelsen) is able to track it down for his own nefarious reasons.
I had rather low expectations for “Dial of Destiny” going in, but was pleasantly surprised at how well it all works.
It’s definitely an improvement on the previous film, which I think worked as a mindless piece of nostalgia.
That nostalgia factor comes into play again with Ford once again showing just why he’s been such a star for so many years and why Indiana Jones is one of his most beloved roles.
The film gets off to a great start with a wonderful extended chase sequence on the train (and the visual tricks to de-age Ford actually work better than you think). Director James Mangold takes over for Steven Spielberg and brings a solid workmanlike approach that fits the material well.
Waller-Bridges and Mikkelsen are welcome additions, each bringing a new element that successfully plays off Ford.
I will concede that the final act is likely to lose some people – a suspension of disbelief that requires a lot, but I was willing to accept it because everyone is clearly having fun with it.
It all adds up to a fine enough swan song for Ford and the Indiana Jones character. “Dial of Destiny” may not live up to the original three films but it has enough going for it to make it an enjoyable piece of nostalgia.