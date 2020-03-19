Editor’s note: With movie theaters closed because of the global coronavirus pandemic, Micheal Compton’s reviews will focus on films available for streaming or on demand.
“The Invisible Man” has seen plenty of incarnations – from Claude Rains to Kevin Bacon to even Chevy Chase.
But we’ve never seen a version like Universal’s latest “Invisible Man” – a tense horror film that takes the science-fiction premise and mixes it with real-life situations that only accentuate the terror on the screen. This horror film transcends its genre, much like recent films “Hereditary” and “Us,” and is the best film of 2020 to date.
Elisabeth Moss stars as Cecilia, who as the film begins is in the midst of an escape from her abusive boyfriend, Adrian (Oliver Jackson-Cohen). Cecilia is able to escape Adrian’s clutches, hiding out with her sister’s friend – a cop named James (Aldis Hodge) – and his teenage daughter (Storm Reid). A few weeks later, Cecilia is informed that Adrian committed suicide and left $5 million to her – contingent on her not being convicted of a crime or declared insane.
Just as it appears Cecilia is starting to get her life together, she becomes convinced she is being stalked by an unknown, unseen entity that she is convinced is Adrian.
The more she tries to convince those around her that Adrian is not dead, the deeper she begins to question her own reality.
“Invisible Man” was written and directed by Leigh Whannell, who wrote the original “Saw” and recently wrote and directed a small indie thriller called “Upgrade.”
Whannell proves that he has a keen eye for suspense, with most of what happens in “Invisible Man” utilizing sound and space. There are a lot of moments, including the opening escape, that involves silence with Whannell making the most of large empty rooms – building tension by making the audience anticipate what they can’t see.
Visually, it is a quite effective horror film, but what takes “Invisible Man” is how Whannell’s script uses Cecilia’s plight to provide stirring social commentary on domestic abuse and how the victims often deal with unspeakable emotional horrors that often go unseen by everyone else. We see Cecilia, already vulnerable, fall deeper into madness the more she is stalked by an invisible Adrian. The more she is convinced he is there, the less anyone believes her – making Cecilia even more of a victim than she was before.
Moss brings that baggage to the screen with a performance that is worthy of awards consideration. It’s a stirring, scarred, deeply emotional piece of work that only emphasizes the terror we see on the screen. The audience becomes invested in Cecilia because Moss makes you care about what happens – carrying every single frame of the film.
It’s that emotional kick that really drives “Invisible Man” home, making it more than just your standard monster movie. This time the monster is real, and he’s absolutely terrifying.
