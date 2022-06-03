"Jazz Fest" captures essence of city, event

New Orleans is known for its culture, great food and music - all elements encompassed in the city's annual Jazz and Heritage Festival.
Now moviegoers get a chance to go inside the popular festival with the new documentary "Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story." Directors Frank Marshall, Ryan Suffern interweave interviews with live performances to take audiences behind the scene of the festival's 50th anniversary in 2019, while also reflecting on the historical importance of the event.
The interviews ranging from everyone from festival founder George Wein to Bruce Springsteen provide insight into the early days of the event and some of its key moments (as well as a wonderful sequence that showcases the food in a way that made me want to go to Louisiana immediately). For the most part though these are talking head moments that basically provide buffer for the main event - some absolutely electric live performance sequences.
These live performances truly capture the essence of the festival and how the city continues to inspire musicians. In "Jazz Fest" we see Katy Perry return to her gospel roots with a performance where she effortlessly transitions from "Oh Happy Day" to her pop hit "Firework."
The film features a rousing performance from Pitbull, a showcase for Earth, Wind and Fire and Jimmy Buffett (a regular at the event and one of the film's producers). These performances say more for the diversity of the festival as any interview could have. I wish "Jazz Fest" would have found a way to feature the music a little more, especially with a rather brisk 95 minute run time.
When the performers take the stage "Jazz Fest" has the same energy as last year's Oscar winner "Summer of Soul," but "Fest" - despite its best efforts - doesn't quite hit the same emotional peak. I would have liked to have seen more about the festival right after Hurricane Katrina and would have liked a follow up to how COVID has effected the event in recent years.
Still "Jazz Fest" hits its marks enough to give audiences a way to appreciate the music, the food and the city that has shaped this event for more than 50 years.