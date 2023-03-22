The "John Wick" franchise keeps getting better and better.
The latest installment "John Wick Chapter 4" is a ballet of bloodshed that continues to take this world to new heights. It is a nearly three-hour roller coaster ride of bullets and swords and fists that never lets up – an action movie that delivers on every level.
It may well be the best "John Wick" film yet, which is quite the accomplishment given the craftsmanship and creativity of the previous three.
"Chapter 4" picks right up where the previous film left off with the title character (masterfully played by Keanu Reeves) still with a bounty on his head but ready to do anything to end this once and for all.
The option arrives in the form of Marquis (Bill Skarsgård), a bloodthirsty Frenchman who is part of the mysterious council known as the High Table (think of it as a group that polices this hitman underworld). Marquis sends more people to kill Wick, but Wick has another idea – challenge the young man to a duel in Paris to earn his freedom from any previous debts and allow him to walk away forever.
Of course with this being a "John Wick" movie, it is not that simple with everyone from a blind assassin named Caine (Donnie Yen) to a mysterious bounty hunter with no name (Shamier Anderson), who travels around with his loyal dog (fans of the series knows how important canines are to this franchise) trying to stop him before he makes it to the duel.
In addition to the new cast members, "Chapter 4" brings back Ian McShane, Laurence Fishburne and Lance Reddick, whose passing last week makes his role here resonate just a little more.
That's a lot to pack, but "John Wick" does it with a mighty punch.
Director Chad Stahelski keeps it moving along briskly with the dialogue kept to a minimum (especially the man of few words John Wick) and the action ramped up in increasingly impressive ways.
There are at least three set pieces that would serve as a satisfying conclusion to any action film - and none of those are the climax of "Chapter 4." Everything from a nightclub in Germany to the Arc de Triomphe serves as locales for all this carnage and each set piece raises the stakes even more.
This is one of the most exquisitely looking films in this genre with Kevin Kavanaugh's production design and Dan Laustsen's cinematography award worthy.
Reeves may have little to say as Wick, but the performance is still impressive. The rest of the cast are having just as much fun with Chen such a delight he deserves his own spinoff.
There is so much to appreciate here that some may argue "Chapter 4" is a little too much. I will concede that minor gripe, but ultimately this left me awestruck and wanting more. That's not an easy thing to do, especially for a franchise that has delivered so much already.