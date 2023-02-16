“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” is a bit of a mixed bag.
On one hand, it’s pretty much what you would expect from an “Ant-Man” standalone film – some light-hearted fun and creative visuals that take advantage of the pint-sized hero.
Most of that we have seen before, but what really takes this third solo installment of Ant-Man to another level is the introduction of a villain who is an absolute game changer in the Marvel Comics Universe – Kang.
Portrayed by Jonathan Majors, Kang is an intense menacing presence who gives the MCU the jolt it has sorely needed since “Avengers: End Game.”
We see Kang briefly in the opening scene stuck in the before – jumping back to Scott Lang/Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) now basking in the glow of his celebrity following the events of “End Game.” (He’s even written his memoir, which we hear during the early scenes).
Scott and his now teenage daughter Cassie (Kathryn Newton) are comfortably part of a makeshift family with Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) and her scientist mother and father Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) and Hank Pym (Michael Douglas).
Cassie has also taken a shine to the science side, even developing a way to communicate with the Quantum Realm that Janet was trapped in for 30 years. But the invention draws the attention of Kang, with all five sucked into the Quantum Realm looking for a way to get home – with only Janet knowing what dangers lurk there.
Once in the realm, director Peyton Reed has a good time creating this world – basically getting a blank CGI palette that he is allowed to shape however he sees fit. The world created is fun and imaginative, a visual delight with plenty of twists and turns as the story moves along. In addition to the nifty special effects, there is a wonderful appearance by Bill Murray.
What Reed and screenwriter Jeff Loveness don’t take advantage of is the multiverse element that comes into play here. The “Dr. Strange” sequel and “Spider-Man: Far from Home” did a much better job of breaking linear rules than “Quantumania,” which feels like it is just scratching the surface.
But that’s likely because it is all serving as a way to set the table for what lies ahead – with Kang as the new Thanos.
The cast is mostly fine with Rudd, Pfeiffer and Douglas getting their chance to shine. (Newton is an OK addition as well).
But they all take a backseat to Majors, who brings an element of danger that we haven’t seen in the MCU since Thanos. Majors arrives about halfway in and completely takes over the film – a commanding presence that demands the audience’s attention.
He announces his arrival with authority, setting the stage for future films that promise to delve more into this character’s psyche.
If “Quantumania” is any indication, it is clear we are in for a fascinating ride.