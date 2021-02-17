Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER TO AFFECT SOUTH CENTRAL INDIANA AND CENTRAL KENTUCKY TONIGHT AND THURSDAY... .Accumulating snow is expected across the Ohio Valley tonight, with up to 4 inches possible across south central Kentucky and minor accumulations farther north. Snow will mix with or change to freezing drizzle by daybreak Thursday across central Kentucky. ...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM EST /6 PM CST/ THIS EVENING TO 7 PM EST /6 PM CST/ THURSDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected tonight, mixing with or changing to freezing drizzle by daybreak. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches, with a light glaze of ice accumulation. * WHERE...Portions of south-central and east-central Kentucky, generally along and south of the Western Kentucky and Bluegrass Parkways. * WHEN...From 7 PM EST /6 PM CST/ this evening to 7 PM EST /6 PM CST/ Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For Kentucky Road Conditions please visit http://goky.ky.gov &&