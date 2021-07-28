When I took the family to Disneyland a few years ago one of my favorite rides was Jungle Cruise.
It wasn't because the ride was anything special. What made it so enticing was it was convenient, safe and allowed you to get off your feet for a bit.
Now comes Disney's latest "Jungle Cruise," based on that ride. The film has a lot in common with the attraction it is based on – a safe and familiar swashbuckling throwback in which its two leads, Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, work really hard to entertain the audience. Sure you've seen this before, but Johnson and Blunt are so charming it's easy to overlook the film's many flaws.
"Jungle Cruise" is set right before World War I with Dr. Lily Houghton (Blunt) traveling to the Amazon with her brother MacGregor (Jack Whitehall) in search of an ancient tree that is believed to possess healing powers unlike anything else in the world.
Lily enlists the help of Frank Wolff (Johnson), a fast-talking boat owner who is scraping to get by using his boat to give tourists an adventure in the Amazon.
With Wolff's help, Lily and her brother embark on a quest to find the tree – with German officer (Jesse Plemmons) trying to get there first among the obstacles in their way.
"Jungle Cruise" clearly borrows from similar films with director Jaume Collet-Serra drawing from "Raiders of the Lost Ark," "The Mummy," and "Pirates of the Caribbean" just to name a few. Instead of it feeling like a tired retread, "Jungle Cruise" works because it feels more like a charming homage – a throwback to the Golden Age of cinema.
It also helps to have Johnson and Blunt doing most of the heavy-lifting. They slip right into these rolls with ease. Johnson captures the persona of the wise-cracking grifter, while Blunt makes Lily a heroine who has as much Indiana Jones in her as Frank.
Their chemistry is fantastic as well – with the pair having so much fun that the audience can't help but feel that fun leaping off the screen.
"Jungle Cruise" does get a little too CGI heavy at times, especially when it introduces characters that are linked to the origins of the tree. And the film does start to feel a little long in the second half of the 127-minute run time.
But ultimately "Jungle Cruise" succeeds where films like "Haunted Mansion" failed. In what appears to be Disney's quest to make every ride a stand-alone film, "Jungle Cruise" proves to be on the higher end of the successful adaptation scale – with a big assist from its two leads.