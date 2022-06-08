Nearly 30 years after “Jurassic Park” first hit movie theaters, the franchise is still going with “Jurassic World: Dominion.”
Sadly, this latest installment is a bloated, convoluted mess that could signal the end of the line for a franchise that is clearly out of ideas.
“Dominion” begins four years after the previous film with dinosaurs and humans now co-existing. Owen (Chris Pratt) and Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) are living in seclusion with Maisie (Isabella Sermon), the clone of Benjamin Lockwood’s daughter introduced in the previous film.
Meanwhile, Dr. Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern) is investigating a locust infestation in the Midwest that she believes could be linked to the company Biosyn Genetics. Sattler finds Dr. Alan Grant (Sam Neill) and convinces him to come with her to Biosyn’s remote location to see if she can find proof of the link to the locusts and the company (with a little help from Jeff Goldblum’s Dr. Ian Malcolm).
“Dominion” begins promising enough with a prologue that sets up how humans and dinosaurs are co-existing. That promising premise is quickly abandoned, however, for the standard evil must be stopped story that has become as tired as this franchise.
The first half of the film bounces back and forth between multiple stories – none of which are really that interesting – before they are finally wedged together in the second half.
Most of the screenplay, co-written by Emily Carmichael and director Colin Trevorrow, is focused on the human stories with the dinosaurs mostly relegated to the background. That’s kind of odd, considering this is supposed to be a movie about dinosaurs.
It’s clear the filmmakers decided the only thing left to do creatively after the disappointment of “Fallen Kingdom” was to bring back the original cast and inject a bit of nostalgia to this. While it is fun to see Dern, Neill and Goldblum back, they don’t really bring much to the film. (Although Goldblum is probably the best thing going in “Dominion.”)
It’s not the actors’ fault. The blame lies squarely on the weak script, which just doesn’t have any creative juice at all. We’ve seen all this before, so the wonderment and awe are gone. What’s left is a film that just keeps piling on characters and continuing to lose its way.
If “Jurassic World” signaled the return of the franchise, “Dominion” signals its demise. It’s really time to close the park for good and move on. There’s nothing to see here anymore.