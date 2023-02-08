M. Night Shyamalan has always been a filmmaker who likes to take chances and challenge his audience.
Sometimes it works (see "The Sixth Sense") and sometimes it fails miserably (see "Lady in the Water.")
In "Knock at the Cabin" Shyamalan lands somewhere in the middle – a film that starts strong and features some strong work from Dave Bautista, but is unable to sustain the momentum with an ending that just falls flat.
The premise for "Knock at the Cabin" is simple. A young girl named Wen (Kristen Cui) is vacationing with her two dads, Eric (Jonathan Groff) and Andrew (Ben Aldridge), in a remote cabin. While playing outside, Wen is approached by a stranger named Leonard (Bautista), who seems friendly at first but quickly reveals he has other intentions.
Leonard is soon joined by three other strangers (Rupert Grint, Abby Quinn and Nikki Amuka-Bird) who are convinced the apocalypse has arrived and that the family is the only way to stop it. Leonard presents the family with a choice – kill one of the family members or else a plague will be unleashed that will leave Wen, Eric and Andrew as the only survivors.
At first, the family is convinced the four strangers are just crazy, but when natural catastrophes begin happening throughout the world with each rejection the family starts to believe the strangers might be correct.
Shyamalan works with a pair of screenwriters to tell this story with as much suspense as possible. The premise is pretty basic, so it really needs some elements and wrinkles that keeps the tension high.
The cast does their part, especially Bautista. This may be some of the best work of the wrestler turned actor's career with Bautista conveying this child-like innocence combined with a frightening presence that really fleshes out the character quite well.
The story works up until a point, keeping audiences guessing for the inevitable twist that has become a trademark of Shyamalan's work. Unfortunately, when that twist arrives, it becomes apparent that Shyamalan really has nothing up his sleeve this time – with the twist more of a rehash of his previous works than something fresh and interesting.
The lackluster final act sinks a film that could have worked – with Bautista's career performance the main driving point. Instead, "Knock at the Cabin" takes a promising start – and some mesmerizing work – and wastes it in a story that loses its way by the time it reaches the final act.