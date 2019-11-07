"Last Christmas" an oddball holiday confection

“Last Christmas” may well be the strangest holiday-themed romantic comedy in memory.
Co-written by Emma Thompson along with Bryony Kimmings, directed by Paul Feig and inspired by the music of the late George Michael, this is an oddball mess thrown together to see what will stick.
A few moments here and there do manage to work, but it’s not enough to save a film that has plenty of serious issues.
Emilia Clarke stars as Kate, an aspiring singer living in London who is stuck in a rut after a recent illness. She’s unreliable and self-centered, with everything about her life an utter mess.
Kate is trying to avoid her mother (Thompson), hopping from one friend’s couch to another, with a social life that consists of one-night stands and a dead-end job as an elf in a Christmas store.
One day, Kate meets Tom (Henry Golding), a mysterious guy who seems too good to be true. At first, Kate is hesitant to open up to Tom, but the more they get to know each other the more the pre-illness Kate starts to return.
Everyone works really hard, both in front of the camera and behind it, but “Last Christmas” just feels off-center from the opening scene.
Clarke and Golding are interesting, good-looking people who fit their respective roles well, but the chemistry is never where it should be no matter how hard they try.
Feig, usually a sure-fire comedic director, tries hard too – but even his usual keen eye can’t seem to find the right rhythm to really make this material work.
“Last Christmas” does have some moments – mainly coming from the supporting cast. Michelle Yeoh is the highlight as Kate’s no-nonsense boss, full of one-liners and energy that helps give the film a spark every time she is on the screen.
There are also a few small moments involving some tenants at a local shelter that create a few laughs, but a lot of the stuff involving Kate’s family – who immigrated from Yugoslavia – doesn’t have the same success.
Those family moments are just part of the problem with a script that is really messy. This is the kind of movie where the soundtrack becomes way too obvious, relying heavily on Michael’s music catalog. (When Kate asks one character for forgiveness, the soundtrack blares “One More Try.”)
And then there is the wild shift in the story in the final act that a lot of people will see coming way in advance. It’s meant to give “Last Christmas” its emotional punch, but I found it to be lackluster and manipulative.
It’s a rather mundane end to a film that never really finds its footing – a film that feels more like a Hallmark Channel movie than a big studio holiday release.
– To get Micheal Compton’s reviews, visit his blog at bgdaily news.com/blogs/reel_to_reel or follow him on Twitter @mcompton 428. Email him at mcompton@bgdailynews.com.
