The animated family film “The Boss Baby,” a mild hit when it was released in 2017, milked about as much as it could out of its one-joke gimmick – having Alec Baldwin voice a baby.
The joke may have been exhausted, but that hasn’t stopped Dreamworks from attempting to turn this into a franchise with a second film titled “The Boss Baby: Family Business.”
This pointless sequel has a story that gets way too convoluted for its own good.
“Family Business” begins with brothers Tim (James Marsden) and Theodore (voiced by Baldwin) now adults who have drifted apart.
Tim is married with two children – the older daughter Tabitha (Ariana Greenblatt) trying to fit in at a prestigious elementary school and the new toddler in the house named Tina (voiced by Amy Sedaris).
It turns out Tina is actually a Boss Baby like her uncle Theodore and was sent to get the brothers back together to complete a mission to investigate the head of Tabitha’s school (voiced by Jeff Goldblum) and find out what he is really up to.
Of course, the only way to do this is to transform Tim and Theodore back into children, allowing them to infiltrate the school as students.
If this sounds way more complex than any cartoon ever needs to be, you are correct. Michael McCullers’ script gets tangled into a bunch of knots while trying desperately to justify a reason to have another film. (Spoiler alert: There is no reason for a sequel other than a cash grab).
The original “Boss Baby” had its issues, but those were easy to overlook because it was so fun to see Baldwin fire wisecracks that played well to children and adults. “Family Business” doesn’t make nearly as much use of Baldwin, with the story instead drifting into a dull plot line involving Tim and Tabitha bonding, with Tim truly starting to understand his daughter.
Goldblum is the one highlight this time, playing an inspired villain who deserves a movie that is way better than this dreck.
The only other highlight is a soundtrack that is more imaginative than anything else in the film – running the gamut from Run DMC to Cat Stephens to even the use of “The Time Warp” from “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.”
If the filmmakers would have spent as much time developing a story that was as creative as the soundtrack, this sequel could have worked. As it is, this is a franchise that needs to have the plug pulled immediately because this baby bottle is already empty.