“Luca,” the latest film from Pixar, was originally scheduled for theatrical release before Disney opted to move it to its streaming service.
It’s a shame it didn’t get the proper theatrical treatment because this is a sweet tale for the whole family with some beautiful animation that captures the magic of the Italian Riviera.
“Luca” may not be quite up to the level of the best of Pixar, but it is still a film the whole family can enjoy.
The film tells the story of Luca (voiced by Jacob Tremblay), a young sea creature living off the coast of Italy who is curious about what lies above the surface.
He meets another sea creature named Alberto (voiced by Jack Dylan Grazer). The creatures have the power to morph into human form on dry land – only reverting to their sea creature form when they touch water.
Despite the objection of his parents (voiced by Maya Rudolph and Jim Gaffigan), Luca keeps going to the surface and eventually joins Alberto on a voyage to a nearby village where they meet a young girl named Giulia (voiced by Emma Berman).
Giulia thinks they are normal boys, allowing Alberto and Luca to pose as humans while trying to earn money to buy a Vespa so they can travel to other places beyond the seaside.
“Luca” was directed by Enrico Casarosa, who served in the art department on several Pixar films including “Coco.”
Like “Coco,” “Luca” does a wonderful job of capturing the locale and culture in a way that really brings the story to life. As these two boys travel through the Italian seaside, you feel like you are right there discovering the sites of this village as well.
While “Luca” is an exquisite-looking film, the screenplay really lacks the substance that audiences have come to expect from Pixar. This is basically a dash of “The Little Mermaid” mixed in with several other animated films – making this a familiar journey that doesn’t quite deliver the same magic as films like “Toy Story” or “Up.”
Still, “Luca” has enough going for it that it can overcome a script that is more on the shallow end of the pool. This is more about the mood and look of the film, which is bright and interesting and full of life. That’s more than enough to please audiences of all ages.