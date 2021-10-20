The Michael Myers saga continues in “Halloween Kills,” the continuation of the horror franchise first conceived by Bowling Green’s John Carpenter in 1978.
This follow-up to the well-received (by most) 2018 reboot is definitely a step back for the franchise – a slasher flick that makes the calculated mistake of mixing a gruesome body count with heavy-handed social commentary.
“Halloween Kills” picks up immediately after the previous film, with Myers left for dead in a burning house by three generations of Strode women – Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis), her daughter Karen (Judy Greer) and Karen’s daughter Allyson (Andi Matichak).
Laurie believes Myers is finally dead and everyone can get on with their lives, but Myers escapes and continues his carnage, putting the Strodes and everyone in Haddonfield in danger yet again.
This main story is only one plot thread in “Halloween Kills.” Writer/director David Gordon Green – who co-wrote the script with Danny McBride and Scott Teems – interacts the main story with a subplot involving survivors of the original attack. Led by Tommy Doyle (Anthony Michael Hall), a young boy who had a chance encounter with Myers in 1978, the group becomes a bloodthirsty mob intent on finally putting an end to Myers’ path of destruction.
The mob subplot, clearly a social commentary about the dangers of panic and mass hysteria, feels forced and brings the main story to a halt every time it takes center stage – creating a film that lacks any kind of pacing (and at times is pretty incoherent with its constant flashbacks and flash forwards to try and force all the plot threads together).
I was not a fan of the 2018 film, particularly the pacing in the middle act, but it is a breath of fresh air compared to most of this sequel.
“Halloween Kills” is at its best when Myers is on his bloody rampage, although even those moments tend to get repetitive and more gruesome than necessary. Green does throw in a few Easter eggs that fans of the franchise will appreciate, but it’s not enough to overcome a film that at times feels like it is trying way too hard to transcend its genre.
This film is the second in a planned trilogy with “Halloween Ends” arriving in theaters next year. Here’s hoping that Green, McBride and others can right the ship just a bit, because this chapter is a huge step back from the previous film – and the franchise in general.