Disney goes for the do-over with "Haunted Mansion" – a remake of the 2003 Eddie Murphy vehicle that was adapted from one of the most popular rides at several of the company's theme parks.
While this "Mansion" is better than the Murphy film (granted a rather low bar), it is still nowhere near as fun as the theme park ride. Despite the best efforts from a great cast, "Mansion" is a hollow slog. It's a two-hour film that felt longer than "Barbieheimer."
The plot for "Mansion" is pretty simple. Rosario Dawson stars as Gabbie, a single mom who moves into a mansion near New Orleans with her young son Travis (Chase Dillon). When they discover their new digs are inhabited by ghosts, they enlist the help of several people, including a paranormal investigator turned jaded tour guide named Ben (LaKeith Stanfield), a fast-talking priest named Father Kent (Owen Wilson), a psychic named Harriet (Tiffany Haddish) and a professor named Bruce (Danny DeVito).
The entire film meanders along at a predictable clip that is perfectly fine for what it is, but there really isn't much there.
The bare bones of the story is OK, but attempts to flesh out the story - with backstories for Ben as well as Gabbie and Travis - are spotty at best. The script from screenwriter Katie Dippold is heavily padded with lots of talking and not as many ghosts in the house as one might expect.
Giving the thin script, the talented cast does the best it can but the actors never quite mesh together like they should. Sure Wilson and Haddish get off some one-liners, and it's great to see DeVito having fun, but they all feel like pieces wedged in than a functioning unit.
There is also the rather odd additions of a pair of Academy Award winners who get very little to work with in their limited screen time. Jamie Lee Curtis is basically a floating head in a crystal ball while Jared Leto is buried behind so much CGI he looks like a demented incarnation of the Grinch.
When "Mansion" focuses on the house and the ghosts, it is at its best. Fans of the amusement park ride will enjoy the callbacks that are peppered throughout the film. But "Haunted Mansion" offers its audience little more than that. In a film littered with product placement, it's basically one big advertisement for the ride. This is a film that plays better as an amusement park ride than it does a big screen experience.