Latest "Minions" film gets franchise back on track

Just when it looked like the “Despicable Me” franchise was running out of steam, the series finds a bit of its groove again in “Minions: The Rise of Gru.”
The fifth movie in the franchise (and second film headlined by the yellow, pill-shaped, gibberish spouting sidekicks) is actually an improvement over the previous two films – a fast-paced adventure with some clever comedic moments that doesn’t overstay its welcome.
“The Rise of Gru” takes us back to the 1970s, with Gru (voiced by Steve Carell) an 11-year-old boy who dreams of becoming a supervillain. Gru sees a chance at that dream when a group of villains he idolizes known as the Vicious 6 announces it is looking for a new member.
The Minions (voiced by Pierre Coffin) try to help him but prove to be more of a hindrance at first. But when Gru’s interview goes south and the boy becomes the target of the sinister group, the minions are there to save the day – and protect their beloved leader.
The first movie to feature the Minions proved that the sidekicks were better in smaller doses, so having Gru be a part of the sequel proved to be a wise decision – creating a nice balance between the Minions’ antics and Gru’s origin story.
“The Rise of Gru” has some really clever comedic sequences that keep it zipping along at a nice little clip – one of the best coming during the opening credits with a parody of all the James Bond opening numbers.
“Gru” also provides plenty of star power with the supporting voices – ranging from Taraji P. Henson to Alan Arkin to Michelle Yeoh to Jean-Claude Van Damme (as a villain with a crab claw for a hand named Jean-Clawed). Yeoh – coming off the heels of her wonderful work in “Everything Everywhere All at Once” – shines the most in this bunch as a martial arts guru who trains a pair of Minions.
The added characters and multiple story lines make “The Rise of Gru” a little busier than an 85-minute movie probably should be, but it all manages to come together quite well with only a few lulls.
Sure, “The Rise of Gru” is pretty disposable – a film that is fine in the moment but will likely have little impact once you leave the theater – but in the moment it proved to be a perfectly fine pleasant surprise.
I’m not sure we really need any more films in this franchise (“Despicable Me 4” is in the works), but at least “The Rise of Gru” proves there is still a little bit of juice left in the tank for these characters.