The Pixar magic continues with "Onward" – a sweet family-centered tale that effectively balances humor with heart.
"Onward" tells the story of Ian Lightfoot (voiced by Tom Holland), a shy elf celebrating his 16th birthday – still longing to connect with a father who passed away before he was born.
As part of his birthday present, Ian is given a magical wizard's staff from his late father with instructions on a spell that would bring back his father for one day.
When the spell doesn't go quite as planned, with only the dad's legs materializing, Ian and his older brother Barley (voiced by Chris Pratt) set out on a quest to complete the spell so they can get one more day with their late father.
"Onward" is directed by Dan Scanlon, who previously did Pixar's "Monster's University." Scanlon brings the same visual flair to "Onward" that he did with "Monster's" with a very detailed world. Scanlon immerses the audience in this world quite well, with many little moments shining through.
The magical road trip adds another layer, making "Onward" more of a "Dungeons and Dragons" movie than the 2000 live action film.
Pratt and Holland have great chemistry, giving audiences a taste of what it would be like if Star Lord from the "Guardians of the Galaxy" films and Peter Parker were part of a buddy road trip.
Julia Louise-Dreyfus, as Ian and Barley's mother, and Octavia Spencer, as the manticore restaurant owner who becomes part of the quest, both shine in supporting roles. There are also some fun moments involving the mother's boyfriend, a well-meaning centaur cop voiced by Mel Rodriguez.
The humor, characters and visual detail are all impressive but the real strength of "Onward" comes from Scanlon's, Jason Headley's and Keith Bunin's screenplay – which uses the brothers' relationship to explore the dynamics of family and the importance of those family bonds. Their relationship is believable, which really makes some of the more tender moments resonate. It gives "Onward" that key ingredient that usually sets Pixar apart from most family films – emotional depth that really draws the audience in.
It's that substance that makes "Onward" a worthy Pixar entry. It may not reach the same heights as the "Toy Story" films or "Up," but it's still strong enough to be enjoyed by all family members.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.