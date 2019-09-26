Fresh from the glow of the Rocky Balboa nostalgia with two “Creed” films, Sylvester Stallone returns to another of his iconic roles in “Rambo: Last Blood.”
Lightning is unable to strike twice, though, and this installment of “Rambo” is an unintentionally humorous pile of brutality that feels like it was cobbled together just as an excuse for Stallone to play the John Rambo character again.
In this fifth installment – yes, really, I somehow forgot the fourth film actually existed – Rambo is content living on a farm serving as the surrogate father of a teenager named Carmen (Paz Vega).
Carmen is about to head to college but one day tells Rambo that she has found out where her estranged father is living in Mexico and wants to go there and ask him why he left. Rambo initially convinces Carmen not to go, but eventually she sneaks away – only to get captured by a Mexican cartel.
If you are thinking this plot sounds strangely like a “Taken” film, you are correct because “Last Blood” is essentially that, as Rambo uses his special skills as a Vietnam War veteran to try to get Carmen back and then exact revenge on the two brothers running the cartel.
This is one of many problems with the film. It doesn’t feel like a Rambo movie as much as it feels like someone took a script off the shelf and replaced the main character’s name with John Rambo just to assure the studio there would be another Rambo film.
“Last Blood” is also filled with plenty of unintentionally hilarious dialogue – mostly uttered by Rambo – that could have made this a slight guilty pleasure, if not for the skeeziness of Carmen being kidnapped for the purposes of sex trafficking. It’s a part of the plot that is hard to ignore – even if it is fiction – creating an uneasiness that lingers throughout the film.
It all builds to a final battle on the farm that is so over the top in its gore and violence that it felt like I was watching a “Saw” movie. Heads explode, body parts come flying off in brutal fashion and we even get to see Rambo kill one of the leaders of the cartel in such a ridiculous fashion that I couldn’t help but laugh during my screening.
While this installment is titled “Last Blood,” the film hints this might not be the last we see of Rambo. I hope for Stallone’s case that this is truly the end. It’s clear there is nowhere else for Rambo to go. It’s time for this iconic character to ride off into the sunset.
