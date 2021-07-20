When “Space Jam” was released 25 years ago, it was the perfect synergy of the NBA and Warner Bros. – a chance to expand Michael Jordan’s brand while taking the nostalgia of the Looney Tunes cartoons and introducing it to a new generation.
With such a loyal following, it’s no surprise a sequel has finally arrived in “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” with LeBron James now stepping in as the face of the NBA.
Unfortunately, this sequel proves to be a cinematic air ball – taking away everything that made the first one so beloved and replacing it with a bloated informercial for the Warner Bros. catalog.
“Legacy” begins with a flashback where we see James on the courts in Akron, Ohio, learning that to be successful you have to remain focused on the game and not let anything distract you.
Flash forward to modern day, and now James is teaching the same lessons to his reluctant son Dom (Cedric Joe), who is more interested in designing video games than following in his dad’s footsteps on the basketball court.
Seeking to bond with his son, James brings him to a pitch meeting at the Warner Bros. studio – not realizing this is actually a trap from a rogue algorithm named Al G. Rhythm (Don Cheadle) who brings James and his son into cyber space.
It turns out this algorithm wants his respect and sees James as his way out of his small cyber world. Rhythm’s plan is simple – he challenges James to a basketball game where if James wins he can leave with his son, but if he loses he is forced to stay in cyber space forever.
James agrees and sets out to assemble the toon squad, with the help of Bugs Bunny.
If the plot sounds a little convoluted, it really is – especially for a kids’ movie. It’s clear the screenwriters were told to come up with a similar story arc to the original without actually appearing to be the same, but the end result feels like a pale carbon copy.
James was so good in the Judd Apatow film “Trainwreck” that I was looking forward to what he would bring to “Legacy.” Sadly, it’s not much because the script doesn’t have much to offer beyond a stale build to a tired big-game cliché.
“Legacy” seems more interested in product placement than the actual film, creating lots of awkward tie-ins to other films – many left me really dumbfounded.
The kids will likely get the “Austin Powers” bit or the appearance by everyone from Fred Flintstone to King Kong, just a few of the many characters who appear in the crowd during the final game. There is no way kids will know other references – at least I hope not in some cases – with “Casablanca” and “Mad Max: Fury Road” getting scenes re-created with Looney Tunes and the inexplicable decision to include the Droogs from “A Clockwork Orange” in the crowd during the game.
I say inexplicable decision, yet I know the real answer.
This is clearly Warner Bros. doing everything in its power to promote every film in its catalog. That is ultimately why this film fails, because “Legacy” clearly has no interest in preserving the legacy of its predecessor.
The sole purpose appears to be to promote the HBO Max streaming service. You could have done that with a 60-second ad, not a two-hour movie that many have anticipated for years.