Weather Alert

...HOT AND HUMID CONDITIONS EXPECTED THURSDAY INTO THE WEEKEND... ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM EDT /1 PM CDT/ THURSDAY TO 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ SUNDAY... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN LOUISVILLE HAS ISSUED AN EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM EDT /1 PM CDT/ THURSDAY TO 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ SUNDAY. THE EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IS NO LONGER IN EFFECT. * TEMPERATURE...HEAT INDICES RANGING FROM 100 TO AS HIGH AS 110 DEGREES WILL BE POSSIBLE EACH AFTERNOON FROM THURSDAY INTO SUNDAY, WITH THE HIGHEST HEAT INDICES ALONG AND WEST OF I-65. * IMPACTS...SEVERAL DAYS OF HEAT INDICES NEAR OR ABOVE 105 DEGREES COULD HAVE A CUMULATIVE IMPACT ON SOME INDIVIDUALS, ESPECIALLY THOSE WHO ENGAGE IN PROLONGED OUTDOOR WORK OR OTHER ACTIVITIES. ALSO, CAR INTERIORS CAN REACH LETHAL TEMPERATURES IN A MATTER OF MINUTES. NEVER LEAVE PETS, CHILDREN, OR THE ELDERLY UNATTENDED IN PARKED VEHICLES. THE EXTENDED PERIOD OF HIGH HEAT AND HUMIDITY CAN WORSEN THE EFFECTS OF HEAT STRESS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS...IF YOU WORK OR SPEND TIME OUTSIDE. WHEN POSSIBLE...RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO EARLY MORNING OR EVENING. KNOW THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT STROKE. WEAR LIGHT WEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN POSSIBLE AND DRINK PLENTY OF WATER. AN EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING MEANS THAT A PROLONGED PERIOD OF DANGEROUSLY HOT TEMPERATURES WILL OCCUR. THE COMBINATION OF HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH HUMIDITY WILL COMBINE TO CREATE A DANGEROUS SITUATION IN WHICH HEAT ILLNESSES ARE LIKELY. DRINK PLENTY OF FLUIDS...STAY IN AN AIR-CONDITIONED ROOM...STAY OUT OF THE SUN... AND CHECK UP ON RELATIVES AND NEIGHBORS. &&