For about half an hour, “The Lost City” makes the most of its premise – with a decent setup and promise of a fun action comedy.
But that promise fades as “The Lost City” begins to spin its wheels. Despite the best efforts of its talented cast, the film cannot sustain the momentum of its promising start and meanders along at a sluggish clip.
In “The Lost City,” Sandra Bullock plays Loretta, a romance-adventure writer struggling with her latest book and still mourning the death of her archaeologist husband.
She finally finishes the book and reluctantly heads out on a book tour with Alan (Channing Tatum), the cover model for the main character in Loretta’s book series.
Loretta is kidnapped at one book tour stop by an eccentric billionaire named Abigail Fairfax (Daniel Radcliffe). He is searching for a hidden treasure and is convinced Loretta can help him find it because her books incorporate actual research she did with her deceased husband.
Fairfax takes Loretta to a remote jungle, with Alan following behind – determined to rescue her and finally confess his true feelings.
If this sounds familiar – “Romancing the Stone,” anyone? – it really is because it plays all the same beats as previous films in the genre. While Bullock and Tatum have enough chemistry to make this work, and the willingness to do anything for a laugh, they never connect the way that the screenplay – credited to four writers including co-directors Adam Nee and Aaron Nee – clearly wants them to.
Radcliffe also tries really hard, and like the two leads is clearly having a blast, but his character is severely under-cooked – with the performance basically just a series of angry marches.
The brightest moments come courtesy of a pair of smaller roles from Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Brad Pitt. Randolph plays Loretta’s gung-ho publicist – a woman determined to protect her client at any cost. She provides “Lost City” with a few humorous moments.
Pitt basically steals the film, however, as a mysterious special ops guy named Jack hired by Alan to rescue Loretta. Pitt’s performance is hilarious, a meta turn as the embodiment of the romantic hero. Every moment Pitt is on screen, “The Lost City” is at its very best. Unfortunately, his screen time is minimal at best. Once his character exits, “Lost City” never recovers, falling into a rinse-and-repeat pattern that we’ve seen many times before.