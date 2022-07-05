The Norse God is back in “Thor: Love and Thunder.”
It’s the fourth solo film for Thor and the second in the series for writer/director Taika Waititi, who was at the helm for the previous film, “Ragnarok.”
Waititi showcased the lighter side of Asgard’s favorite son in “Ragnarok” and continues that trend in “Love and Thunder.” This film can be best described as fun, with Chris Hemsworth and the rest of the cast able to convey Waititi’s trademark subversive humor in mostly entertaining fashion.
“Love and Thunder” finds Thor (Hemsworth) hanging out with the Guardians of the Galaxy, getting back into shape and trying to find his groove again.
A distress call sends Thor back into action with New Asgard threatened by a sword-wielding baddie known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale). Gorr is a grieving father determined to avenge the death of his daughter and destroy everyone in his path.
Thor seeks the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) but discovers that someone from his past has returned – Dr. Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who is capable of wielding Thor’s hammer Mjolnir (which turns her into the Mighty Thor).
As the trio set out on a quest to stop Gorr, the relationship between Jane and Thor starts to rekindle.
“Love and Thunder” finds a way to strike a delicate balance in tones. The film can be laugh-out-loud funny at times, but it’s able to find some dark and emotional moments as well.
Waititi may be the only filmmaker who would dare turn a Marvel Comics film into a romantic comedy, but he manages to pull it off.
Hemsworth has really settled into the lighter side of Thor quite well, once again showcasing his ability as a comedian.
Portman is a welcome return. You can really see how much fun she is having while taking Jane to that next level as a budding super hero. Her interaction with Thompson is almost as enjoyable as her interaction with Hemsworth.
Bale brings a terrifyingly menacing counterbalance to “Love and Thunder” – a complex villain grounded in emotional motives. Bale is so good that at times it feels like he is in a different movie than anyone else, but it still works.
The cast also includes a slew of cameos including Russell Crowe playing Zeus like Mel Brooks as King Louis of France from “History of the World Part 1.”
Waititi throws a lot into the fire in “Love and Thunder,” from a Guns N’ Roses-fueled soundtrack to a wonderful black-and-white sequence that is visually stunning to make the film as unique as possible.
It doesn’t all land with the same effectiveness as “Ragnarok,” but “Love and Thunder” still has enough to deliver another satisfying entry into the Marvel Comics Universe.