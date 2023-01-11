"M3gan" a wildly entertaining slice of horror

From “Child’s Play” to “Annabelle,” we have seen toys come to life with evil intent on the big screen before, but never quite like the new film “M3gan.”
This is a wildly entertaining and clever slice of horror that embraces its goofy premise and goes full speed, giving audiences a fun time at the multiplex.
“M3gan” tells the story of toy designer named Gemma (Allison Williams), who finds herself the guardian for her 9-year-old niece Cady (Violet McGraw) after Cady’s parents are both killed in a car accident.
At first, Gemma and Cady have a hard time connecting, but a breakthrough occurs when Gemma introduces her niece to her newest project – the prototype of a life size doll known as M3gan (voiced by Jenna Davis).
M3gan is computer generated, capable of learning from her experiences and extremely loyal to her primary contact. The results are so promising at first that Gemma sees this as the chance to rush the project through beta testing.
But things quickly go south as M3gan’s learning increases at an alarmingly deadly rate.
“M3gan” was written by Akela Cooper working with James Wan – the same team that created 2021’s bonkers horror film “Malignant.” (Wan also was part of the previously mentioned “Annabelle.”) Like “Malignant,” this is a film that embraces the goofiness of the premise, never taking itself too seriously.
There is way more humor than I expected with M3gan coming off more like a demented Johnny Five from the “Short Circuit” films than the inherently evil Chucky or Annabelle in their respective films.
“M3gan” also has surprising depth in the way it deals with trauma from losing your parents and how technology has created a disconnect between generations, but ultimately this is a movie that promises bloodshed and mayhem in its trailer.
Director Gerard Johnstone delivers on those promises, especially in a wild third act when everything is amped up. By the time M3gan really starts to find her killer side, the film becomes a series of moments where the laughs and blood mix quite well.
“M3gan” finds a way to leave things open for a potential sequel (one that is almost certain to happen after the film’s $30 million opening weekend). This is definitely a story that has earned that opportunity – a fun and campy horror film that seems to only be scratching the surface on its potential as a future franchise.