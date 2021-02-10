“Malcolm & Marie” is a well-acted film that really showcases the talents of its two leads, John David Washington and Zendaya.
The problem is writer/director Sam Levinson provided them with material that grows increasingly frustrating and pretentious. It’s a film that falls apart because of one basic litmus test – ultimately, these are characters with whom you wouldn’t want to spend more than five minutes alone in a room.
The film is basically a two-character set piece – taking place over one night. Malcolm (Washington) is a filmmaker whose latest project has just premiered to apparent universal acclaim. Marie (Zendaya) is Malcolm’s girlfriend and a recovered drug addict, whose plight served as the inspiration for Malcolm’s film.
As Malcolm comes home to bask in the glory of his success and celebrate with Marie, tensions arise when Marie questions why Malcolm never thanked her during his introduction of the film.
This argument is the iceberg that opens deeper wounds, leaving the couple questioning how solid their relationship truly is.
I was a fan of Levinson’s previous film, “Assassination Nation,” a stylish black comedy that had substance with biting social commentary. Like “Nation,” “Malcolm & Marie” – which was one of the first films to be made during the pandemic – has plenty of style and was beautifully shot in black and white.
But it proves to be all style with very little substance as Levinson’s script finds these two characters going in circles with conversations that are full of overly dramatic monologues.
The constant fighting gets tiresome rather quickly, with the story lacking an ebb and flow that would at least make the audience see why these two people are together.
“Malcolm & Marie” does the exact opposite, making the case for why they shouldn’t be together and why no one would ever want to be around these two egos.
It’s a credit to Washington and Zendaya that they at least give these characters a bit of humanity. Both deliver quite effective performances, especially Zendaya, who completely sheds her Disney background.
Washington and Zendaya at least keep “Malcolm & Marie” engaging to a point. I would love to see them reunite for another project. Maybe the next time they can find a film that is worthy of their immense talents.
